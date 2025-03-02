Daniel Farke admitted his Leeds United team had not been at their best as they had to settle for a point from a 1-1 home draw with West Brom.

After the heroics of the big wins over Sheffield United and Sunderland in the past two weeks it was a little flat and the Leeds boss was grateful his team added a point to their tally even though their lead at the top was later cut to three points by Sheffield United's win at QPR.

“The first reaction is disappointment,” said Farke.

“We started so well, on the front foot and went into the lead. Everything is easy, sun is shining and the stadium buzzing.

Mateo Joseph on a strong run before hitting the crossbar against West Brom.

“I was a bit nervous after many emotional games, big wins and a quick turnaround if we would be on it. From the first second we were, scored a fantastic goal and had good situations to bury the game.

“We allowed ourselves to enjoy ourselves a bit, went for the most complicated pass, went into duels and invested just 98 per cent and then a good side like West Brom is able to get a foot back into the door.

“Of course it was a bit lucky they equalised out of a set-piece with a great header, but you could see it coming. We didn't fight with the knife between the teeth, concentrated to be there with a tidy pass.

“We played a bit over confident. By doing this we lost a bit the dominance and control and they probably deserved to equalise."

Manor Solomon gets a shot in.

Farke added: “It's difficult to get momentum back, but we did that in the second half.

“We didn't find a winner and sometimes you lose such a game. They had a great counter attack late on and thank God Joe Rodon got back to make a tackle.

“You have to show resilience when not at your best and we played against a good West Brom side. You have to make sure you don't lose and you have to take a point.

“Obviously we're used to winning games, especially home games and of course we want to win so of course you're a bit disappointed. But sometimes you have to live with a draw.”

West Brom's equaliser as number two Darnell Furlong heads home.

Leeds started well enough this time with Dan James sending a curling shot from a tight angle just wide.

West Brom offered their first threat with John Swift found in space in the area only to shoot inches wide.

The Whites went ahead with their next attack as James' cross from the left found Junior Firpo in the box and the left-back – as he did at Sheffield United in the previous match – made no mistake with a fine header.

Illan Meslier and Jayden Bogle deny Adam Armstrong.

It looked the cue for another win with the team flooding forward, but several promising positions were squandered with bad decisions in the final third and slowly the visitors eased into the game and started to control it for a spell.

Adam Armstrong gave notice of Albion's threat as he got in behind the defence only to see his shot blocked by a combination of Illan Meslier and Jayden Bogle.

The warning was not heeded as a free-kick was floated into the area and right-back Darnell Furlong outjumped home full-back Bogle to send a looping header into the top corner of the net.

The second half saw United regain control as they pushed West Brom back, but they struggled to create clear chances with the visitors defending well.

Manor Solomon saw a shot deflected over, James headed a Joe Rothwell corner wide and later had a cross-shot saved low down by Joe Wildsmith.

In a hot spell where the hosts turned the heat up James and Ao Tanaka both saw shots well blocked in the same attack and Pascal Struijk's header was easily saved by Wildsmith.

On a rare counter attack Furlong had a great chance to put Albion in front only to head over from only six yards out.

Farke turned to his bench to change things and substitute Mateo Joseph almost did that with his first touch as he went on a great run into the area, but saw his powerful shot hit the crossbar.

Further pressure came to nothing and West Brom had another big opportunity late on as their sub, Tom Fellows, raced clear from half-way only to miscontrol the ball as Joe Rodon came back to make a vital covering tackle.

There was one last sight of goal for the Whites, but James' angled shot smashed into the side netting.

In the end Leeds could have earned another victory with their second half domination, but with their opponents having better chances they can be happy to have taken a point with their second draw against draw specialists West Brom this season.

Leeds United 1

(Firpo 9)

West Bromwich Albion 1

(Furlong 39)

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Championship

Attendance: 36,705

Leeds: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; James, Aaronson (Joseph 72), Solomon (Gnonto 79); Piroe.

West Brom: Wildsmith; Furlong, Bartley, Heggem, Styles; Molumby, Mowatt; Price (Fellows 83), Swift (Diangana 83), Johnston (Dike 83); Armstrong (Grant 69).

Referee: Farai Hallam