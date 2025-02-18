Daniel Farke explains big decision that turned defeat into victory for Leeds United against Sunderland

Leeds United players celebrate at the end of their win over Sunderland.

Daniel Farke's reputation as a master of substitutions was reinforced when the changes he made paid off in spectacular style in Leeds United's massive 2-1 victory over promotion rivals Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will not be many fans who would have thought the Leeds boss's substitutions would have proved so inspired when he turned to a defender and a midfielder to chase a game Leeds United were losing into the last 20 minutes.

But that is exactly what it was as Pascal Struijk came off the bench to remarkably score twice – the winner coming in the final seconds - and both from crosses by fellow sub Joe Rothwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke explained why he made the move to take off his two starting midfielders, Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev, even if he must surely not have believed it would work so well.

Manager Daniel Farke celebrates with the crowd after a massive Leeds United victory.

He said: "Normally you bring your offensive players on. I took two central midfielders off and brought a central midfielder and a centre-back on.

"It was a bit against the tide, but the feeling was today we had to score out of a set-piece.

"I always back Joe Rothwell to be the best set-piece taker in our team and Pascal the best target in terms of scoring at a set piece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're not the tallest side and the feeling was in the last 20 minutes perhaps we had to score out of these moments, but I was also thinking to bring a centre-back on for a longer period of time to a game when you have to attack counter-attacks from Isidor was also a bit difficult.

Leeds United players gather in a team bonding huddle at the end of their memorable win over Sunderland.

"It meant I had to take Ao Tanaka off who had an excellent game so it was a difficult decision, but he was on a yellow card.

"It's always about what you need in each period of the game and for the last 25 minutes we got the feeling we needed the skills of Joe and Pascal but it's not the idea of the manager which is important, it's always the execution. All the credit goes to the lads.”

Leeds trailed for much of the match to a sharp Sunderland side who looked threatening on the counter attack, but gradually pushed them back and were deserving winners according to Farke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “When you look at the statistics we had nearly 70 per cent possession, 21 to six shots, 11 to nil corner kicks, it was a well deserved win.

“But you face one of the best counter attacking sides in the league and once they go in the lead with one situation we could have done a bit better from it's so complicated and difficult to turn this game against such a good side.

"Having to fight and dig in and in the end getting a well deserved win in the last second, these wins are the best wins you can have in football, for the supporters, the whole group, the staff and players.

"The biggest emotions. Priceless points. It's a great night for everyone connected with Leeds United.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one blow on a fantastic night for the Whites was that Farke will now face having to watch from the stands as Leeds play another of their rivals, Sheffield United, at Bramall Lane next Monday after celebrating the winning goal too exuberantly and picking up his third booking of the season.

Farke added: "Since 17 years as a manager in professional football I had one yellow card, I was never sent-off. I had two pretty doubtful yellows during this season. If I really miss this game at Bramall Lane due to goal celebrations I have to adapt to the rules.

“If the yellow was really for me and it was right to give me a yellow in this situation I will accept the rules. I would doubt if it's fair and in the sense of the game."

The win moved Leeds back to the top of the Championship, two points clear of Sheffield United, seven ahead of third-placed Burnley and 10 in front of Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it looked in doubt initially as United struggled to create clear chances in the first half despite getting in promising positions.

Sunderland could have gone ahead in the second minute when an unfortunate slip by Gruev allowed Jobe Bellingham to get a shot in from the edge of the box. Illan Meslier palmed the ball away and had to react sharply to deny Patrick Roberts as he looked to follow up.

Brenden Aaronson sent a volley over as he had the Whites' first decent effort on goal, but it was the visitors who took the lead on 32 minutes when Wilson Isidor turned Ethan Ampadu and beat Meslier with a low shot that went in off the post.

Dan James was unable to make anything of a couple of shooting chances for Leeds and late in the half saw a header cleared by defender Luke O'Nien, but Sunderland led at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had the first sight of goal in the second half with Trai Hume's volley forcing Meslier into a save.

United looked to turn the screw as they gradually pushed their opponents back. Tanaka was rugby tackled in the area, but no penalty was forthcoming as his chances of reaching the ball looked unlikely.

Another shout for handball fell on deaf ears while Aaronson sent a volley over, Tanaka curled a shot wide and Joel Piroe's shot was beaten away by keeper Anthony Patterson.

Meslier saved a Roberts shot from the edge of the box at the other end before Farke turned to his bench in such spectacular style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were level within seven minutes of the first subs coming on as Rothwell's free-kick was glanced home by Struijk.

Urged on by a now raucous crowd, the Whites looked for a winner. It did not look like coming as Piroe had a shot blocked and Jayden Bogle's shot was deflected wide.

But following the latter's effort Rothwell's corner was only half cleared. Another of the subs, Largie Ramazani, sent in a shot so wide of the mark that it fell back to Rothwell and he cut in, beat a man and sent in a perfect cross for Struijk to pounce again with another header.

Cue pandemonium and wild scenes of celebration as there were just eight seconds left. Leeds had a vital victory and had taken a giant stride towards their promotion aim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it was in such contrast to what happened to the Whites at Sunderland when a last gasp equaliser had denied them a deserved win that night.

Leeds United 2

(Struijk 78, 90+5)

Sunderland 1

(Isidor 32)

Monday, February 17, 2025

Championship

Attendance: 36,804

Leeds: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo (Byram 90+2); Gruev (Rothwell 71), Tanaka (Struijk 71); James, Aaronson (Joseph 79), Solomon (Ramazani 79); Piroe.

Sunderland: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Rigg (Abdul Samed 76); Roberts (Poveda 86), Bellingham, Le Fee; Isidor (Mayenda 76).

Referee: Stuart Attwell