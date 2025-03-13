Daniel Farke happy with players but unhappy with linesman as Leeds United bounce back against Millwall

Ao Tanaka celebrates scoring Leeds United's second goal against Millwall.

Leeds United were made to work hard, but bounced back from their first league defeat of 2025 as they beat Millwall 2-0 to earn revenge for two previous defeats to the Lions and to go two points clear at the top of the Championship.

Although they were gifted an own goal to take an early lead initially it looked like the Whites were suffering a hangover from their loss at Portsmouth, but a dominant second half performance was capped by Ao Tanaka's excellent 85th minute strike to give them a vital 2-0 victory.

It means they go into their game against QPR at their bogey ground of Loftus Road on Saturday lunchtime four points ahead of third-placed Burnley with nine games remaining.

A shot count of 18 to four showed the eventual dominance of United and manager Daniel Farke was pleased with the way the players responded to their 17-match unbeaten run ending at the weekend.

Joe Rothwell goes on a run from midfield for Leeds United.

He said: “I'm delighted for the boys and the supporters because the game after a loss is always difficult because it does something with the confidence.

“But we returned to our best defending and didn't really concede a chance, perhaps one half-chance in the first half from a set piece.

“First half we deserved to be in the lead, but we were not as free flowing as we usually are and we did not have full control of the game.

“Second half was excellent, we controlled the whole game and created many, many situations. We missed too many chances to score and for that you are always a bit nervous, but Ao Tanaka with a wonderful strike was able to bury the game for us.

"We were quite respectful because we haven't lost many games, but it is so important for us that when there is a little setback that we answer straight away.

"That is what we have always done during the season so far. I love it.

“Three points, clean sheet, cannot ask for anything more.”

After seeing his side denied a blatant penalty at Portsmouth there was more frustration for Farke and Leeds after they were denied a goal for a contentious offside decision in the first half against Millwall.

He explained: “The offside goal in the first half was never offside.

“The same linesman last time we had him was away at Coventry, Willy Gnonto is four yards onside and apology after the game, no it won't happen again. Next game we play, the same again.

“This annoys me a lot. Back-to-back games and the same assistant gives an offside situation. Today to be fair to him it was tight and more difficult to see.

"I ask myself why do we have the rule in doubt you give it to the offence? Our new rule is if in doubt get myself in the spotlight by waving the flag. It's difficult to accept.

“You can't blame the referee, he has to rely on the assistant. If it happens two times with the same assistant, it's difficult to accept this. It can change the outcome of a whole season."

Farke did praise his midfield duo, Tanaka and Joe Rothwell, who ran the show in the second half.

He added: “With Joe and Ao we have two ballers on the pitch. Their home record together is outstanding.

“To show this defensive record together (is good). They need to improve that record away from home.

“It's crucial when they play together that the number 10 has to run and cover a lot of distance like Aaronson does.

“If you love football, you love Joe Rothwell. Tonight he was really excellent. Also, he was recharged. He won crucial duels and won the ball and drove forward - he did this many times. We need him fully fit and on it and he was on it.

“Great lad, good sense of humour. He holds his cards to himself in a nice and gentle way. His touches on the ball in training are so tender it's like watching poetry.

“He could do with a goal and assist in his game. So let's not praise him too much!”

Millwall started the brighter, but found themselves a goal down in the third minute as Manor Solomon raced onto a Rothwell through ball and saw his low cross end up in the back of the net after Jake Cooper's deflection wrongfooted keeper Lukas Jensen.

Without playing their best football United came close to a second goal when Brenden Aaronson's burst into the box ended with a low shot being pushed round the post by Jensen.

Joel Piroe and Tanaka both sent shots wide from the edge of the box, but it was becoming increasingly frustrating for the hosts against opponents who were niggly and helped by a referee who appeared to have left his cards in the dressing room.

That frustration grew bigger when Piroe was denied a goal of the season contender after playing a great one-two with Aaronson, who was judged offside. Replays showed the Leeds player was level and without a slide rule VAR judgement the flag should have stayed down, but it stayed 1-0 to half-time.

Millwall did briefly threaten at the end of the half with a Cooper header wide from a corner.

The second half was one-way traffic, however, with the Whites quickly forcing their opponents back and never losing their grip on proceedings.

The only surprise was that it took United so long to double their lead as promising positions were ruined by poor decisions or poor finishing and Millwall were somehow able to stay in the game until Tanaka's late strike.

Solomon went closest with a shot that hit the top of the crossbar. He also hit the side netting while Aaronson had two chances, Rothwell and Piroe had goalbound shots blocked and Dan James was unable to take a couple of half-chances.

The deciding goal did finally arrive when Junior Firpo's pull back fell nicely for Tanaka who fired past Jensen from just inside the box.

It could have been three soon after as Piroe's close range shot from a tight angle was saved. But it did not matter as Leeds were home and dry for one of their most important wins of the campaign.

Leeds United 2

(Cooper og 3, Tanaka 85)

Millwall 0

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Championship

Attendance: 34,401

Leeds: Meslier; Bogle (Byram 86), Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell (Gruev 86), James (Ramazani 90+1), Aaronson, Solomon (Gnonto 86); Piroe (Joseph 90+1).

Millwall: Jensen; Harding (Crama 62), Tanganga, Cooper, Bryan; Honeyman (Mitchell 28), De Norre (Emakhu 62), Saville, Cundle, Azeez (Connolly 79); Ivanovic (Coburn 79).

Referee: Dean Whitestone