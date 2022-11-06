There were more than a few raised eyebrows when with Leeds 2-1 down then 3-1 down in a game they really had to win that the head coach turned first to Willy Gnonto – on his 19th birthday – then 20-year-old Sam Greenwood to get him and the team out of jail.

But the youngsters repaid Marsch's faith in them in fantastic style with Greenwood scoring with a superb strike and Gnonto brilliantly setting up the winning goal.

That winner came from another youngster in 21-year-old Crysencio Summerville – scoring for the third game in a row – and with Joe Gelhardt also used as a late substitute it was a youthful side celebrating a memorable 4-3 victory after the final whistle.

Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto celebrate Leeds United's winning goal against Bournemouth.

This youthful exuberance could well change the course of what was becoming a disappointing season and Marsch is delighted to have so much young talent to use.

He said: “Sam Greenwood came on and played really well to get the goal.

"I thought he was fantastic in the match and he played really well in the game against Fulham as well.

"Willy Gnonto is a spark within our team at the moment. He continues to grow within our group.

Match winner Crysencio Summerville shoots to score Leeds United's deciding goal in their 4-3 win over Bournemouth.

“People see he that he has talent and quality, but also that he has real intelligence on the pitch. For a young man he's really intelligent.

"He helped the game and I think Joffy (Gelhardt) came on and did a good job as well.

“And of course, Cry Summerville continues to grow and get better.

“We have a lot of good young players and we need to continue to invest in them.”

When asked if he had enjoyed the last two weeks, Marsch said: “No. The good part is I feel like we believe that we can win now.

"You know before it was like I said after Fulham, we were more waiting to lose. I think we flipped that. And we've been in both matches against Liverpool and here, we had really good stretches in the game in all phases.

"We're all searching for consistency and I just want to see it manifest itself more and more every day. I hope it doesn't continue this way – I want to try to make things simple on us but that's not the Leeds way I hear.

"I keep hearing Leeds we always do it the hard way and I'm hating that, but trying to stay strong and positive and exhibit belief always in what we're doing – and you can see the players have it as well.

"We have a big cup match midweek and then we want to go to Tottenham and go after that game as well so we're not thinking we're done. Obviously six points from two matches helps us a lot, but we've got to keep pushing."

A remarkable game had a remarkable start when with just 50 seconds on the clock Leeds were awarded a penalty as Summerville raced onto Brenden Aaronson's pass and was sent tumbling in the area. Up stepped Rodrigo to bag his seventh goal of the season as he confidently put away the spot kick and the White were off to a flying start.

But as is the United way this season they did not hang on to the lead for long. Bournemouth's first attack brought their first goal as Leeds-born Marcus Tavernier was left unmarked to volley home after Robin Koch failed to clear in getting his head to a Philip Billing cross.

More poor defending saw the hosts opened up again too easily with former Whites favourite Lewis Cook playing in Dominic Solanke from a free-kick and his chip was tipped behind by Illan Meslier although it appeared to be going wide.

From the resulting corner from Jefferson Lerma's flick was cleared off the line by Pascal Struijk.

The lesson was not heeded as a simple long ball straight out of the 1980s playbook caught out right-back Rasmus Kristensen and Tavernier raced away.

His shot was saved by Meslier, but the Bournemouth winger picked the ball up again and teed up the unmarked Billing to blast home from just inside the box.

It could have got even worse soon after when the visitors broke swiftly from a United attack and had a two against one in the home half, but Meslier came to the rescue as he raced out of his area to deny Lerma.

Bournemouth had another big chance a minute later when a further long ball caught out Leeds on their left flank this time and Ryan Fredericks' cross was flicked on by Billing to find Kieffer Moore in space. But the Welsh international striker could not get enough power with the only the keeper to beat from eight yards out and Meslier was able to save the hosts again.

United were unable to respond in the first half, although they got in some good positions and were let down by a poor final ball or cross, their only effort of any note on goal in the rest of the half being a Liam Cooper header over from a Jack Harrison free-kick.

Harrison was taken off at half-time with Gnonto brought on to make his home debut after his promising effort off the bench against Liverpool the previous week.

But before the Italy international could make an impact Bournemouth had the third goal they had deserved. Again it was all too easy as Tavernier made ground unchallenged down the flank from what had been a home corner and his low cross was turned in by Solanke.

It looked like the visitors were going to run riot and the fans turn on the Whites team and management. However, from that point the game simply turned on its head.

Suddenly Leeds started winning more challenges and forced their game on their opponents, who started resorting to time wasting. They stopped hurting the Leeds back line and only managed one further effort in the remainder of the game.

And as the players refused to lay down the supporters responded by roaring the team on as loudly as in any game this season. They clearly got wind of what was happening and the comeback was on once Greenwood made his impact with a stunning strike from just outside the box on the hour after Struijk's initial shot had been well blocked.

It was his first goal in senior football and it was the spark for more attacking play that saw Rodrigo played in by Summerville only to blast his shot over.

Relief was only temporary for Bournemouth as Greenwood had an assist to his name when his corner was headed in by Cooper at the back post to make it 3-3.

Rodrigo sent a glancing header wide next from Gnonto's cross before the visitors had a chance to regain the lead when with his first kick of the ball sub Jack Stacey went clear down the Leeds left only to pull his shot narrowly wide.

United were quickly back on top, though, with Tyler Adams playing in Aaronson, but the latter's shot was deflected over. From the resulting corner Struijk's near post header went wide.

Kristensen was next to win a header in the box, but he could not get much power behind it and it was an easy save for Mark Travers.

The Whites did find a winner, however, and it began in unusual circumstances with a Bournemouth free-kick aimed at the home area. Cook's delivery was met by a Leeds head and from 30 yards from his own goal Gnonto went a blistering run to within 30 yards of the opposition box. He then had great presence of mind to play a superb through ball for Summerville, who did the rest with a great finish for a truly memorable winning goal.

Leeds United 4

(Rodrigo 3, pen, Greenwood 60, Cooper 68, Summerville 84)

Bournemouth 3

(Tavernier 7, Billing 19, Solanke 48)

Saturday, November 5, 2022

Premier League

Attendance: 36,304

Leeds: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Adams, Roca (Greenwood 54); Harrison (Gnonto 45), Aaronson (Ayling 86), Summerville; Rodrigo (Gelhardt 81).

Bournemouth: Travers (GK); Fredericks (Stacey 73), Mepham, Senesi (Rothwell 88), Smith; Lerma, Cook, Billing (Stanislas 88). Tavernier; Solanke, Moore.

