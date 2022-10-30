Wins at Anfield do not come round often for the Whites – 2001 was their last – so it was a night of celebration for Leeds fans and such a surprise after the poor recent run.

Marsch was obviously delighted after the remarkable win over a team that hammered Leeds 6-0 at the same ground last season – and in a week in which he has had fans calling for him to be sacked. But he insisted the win was about the team not him.

He said: "Everybody has made a big deal about me and firing me and I’m the big problem. But the board has been with me, we’ve all been unified, we’ve stuck together so it’s always we.

Illan Meslier's man of the match display helped Leeds United to a morale-boosting 2-1 win at Liverpool.

"I am just happy for our team because I believe in them, I have told them that often, I've challenged them to continue to get better, I've challenged them to stay strong and unified.

"They've done that. And so, in a moment like this, I think if you a real leader than your focus is on your people and for me it was an important time for our people.

“You can go through the last eight games and we were not second best, many times.

“A lot of times we were right in the match and couldn’t find ways to make plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jesse Marsch was pleased for his players after Leeds United ended their winless run.

“We talked about staying strong in the match and finding ways not to hurt ourselves when it was tight, then finding ways to make plays.

“We did that, and obviously it’s a tough place to play, so to get the three points is big for us.

“We stuck to our principles. With our pressing, counter pressing, our sprinting and work against the ball.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the way the game went, Marsch added: “It was a good performance. It was good that we were able to reward ourselves.

"My feeling is that we shouldn’t be in the situation we are in, but we are.

“I’ve tried to stay calm but also to push. The group is strong and they’re committed, so I am thankful to have them.

“They stepped up big today and they are the reason we were able to get the win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Leeds rode their luck a little to get their win and had goalkeeper Meslier to thank after he made a string of impressive saves the game was a triumph for Marsch as it was a big call to start young winger Crysencio Summerville again and he rewarded him with the winning goal on the eve of his 21st birthday.

Marsch's decision to put young forward Willie Gnonto on as a second half substitute to make his debut also proved a big hit and the teenage Italian talent played a key part in the winner and also looked composed in his fine cameo.

Leeds certainly exposed some of the problems in the Liverpool defence, managing 14 efforts on goal as they were not content to sit back despite their obvious desperation to end their bad run.

It was a lively match throughout with little of the time wasting that has blighted so many games this season and for once Liverpool were not aided by their usual penalty or two against the Whites so it was a welcome change of fortune for the visitors while the Reds saw their 29-match unbeaten home run ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds were lucky initially after just 40 seconds when an awful defensive mix-up between Liam Cooper and Meslier allowed danger man Mo Salah to nip in, but he was unable to score from a tight angle with Pascal Struijk heading off the line.

But it was Liverpool's turn for a defensive howler after four minutes when Joe Gomez' blind back pass went past his keeper Alisson and gifted the ball to Whites striker Rodrigo who was first to react to the loose ball to have a tap-in to the empty net for the opening goal – his sixth of the season.

United's defending did not improve and they were punished with an equaliser within 10 minutes as Salah volleyed home from Andy Robertson's cross with Reds left unmarked in the box.

But in attack they continued to look threatening and were inches away from regaining the lead as Brenden Aronson's volley hit the crossbar after he met a fine cross by Rasmus Kristensen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seconds later a flowing move saw Rodrigo run at the home defence to play in Jack Harrison, but his shot from eight yards out was saved by Alisson.Meslier was called upon to make a save next, denying Darwin Nunez after he had been sent through on goal.

But Leeds finished the first half well with some good football leading to Rodrigo forcing another save from Alisson and Aaronson sending a free-kick over.

The second half was initially end to end with substitute Patrick Bamford seeing a first time half-volley saved and home striker Nunez firing wide. Robertson tested Meslier with an angled shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool looked to turn up the heat and looked set to take the lead when Salah took the ball off Cooper and played in Nunez, but Meslier raced off his line to make a superb save.

Salah had a shot deflected over by Robin Koch – with the officials surprisingly awarding a goal kick – while Nunez sent a header wide from a corner and Jordan Henderson managed to keep the ball in at the far post with his effort from a tight angle saved by Meslier.

It was Meslier versus Liverpool now as he made another stunning flying save to tip over a well struck Nunez shot.

Robert Firmino was net to be denied with the United stopper getting down well to keep out the Brazilian's header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A more routine save from another Salah effort kept the scores level.

Leeds looked to have missed a great chance to win it when Summerville set up Bamford in the box, but the striker showed his rustiness again as he miscontrolled the ball and did not even get a shot in.

But there was a sting in this tale as the game went into the last minute of normal time. After Leeds won the ball high up the pitch recent signing Gnonto showed good control and did well to get the ball in the box despite the attention of three home defenders. Bamford got there first, but his uncertain touch managed to direct the ball onto Summerville who was then able to poke the ball past Alisson from seven yards out.

Huge celebrations followed then the survival of seven minutes of added time as Leeds managed to complete a win that few people could have predicted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool 1

(Salah 14)

Leeds United 2

(Rodrigo 4, Summerville 89)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Premier League

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Milner 79), Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho (Jones 60), Thiago, Elliott (Henderson 60), Salah, Nunez, Firmino.

Leeds: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Summerville (Ayling 90), Aaronson, Harrison (Gnonto 72); Rodrigo (Bamford 50).

Advertisement Hide Ad