Richard, 51, played and captained the over 50s national team who finished runners-up at this year’s World Championships in Florence, Italy.

And the team are hoping to go one better at the International Walking Football Federation ‘Winter Nations’ tournament, to be held in Malmo, Sweden, from November 25-27.

Richard, who captains his local side Wakefield Wanderers Walking Football Club, explained: “In March we were invited to compete in our first tournament at the Tri-Nations between the hosts Sweden and Norway in Vara and we actually won. In November we aim to do one better by bringing the Winter Nations trophy home too.

"We have been training extremely hard together and have a very strong squad who are all looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

Eight European nations will compete in different age categories, 40s ladies, 50s, 60s and 70s men.

Walking football is one of the fastest growing sporting activities in the country for over 50s and there are now over 1,100 clubs in the UK. It is fast moving, physically challenging, skilful, and technical and has many tangible benefits for people of all ages whether playing competitively or socially.

