Lee Sharpe: I'm backing Daniel Farke to keep Leeds United up next season

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke gets a soaking from players at the end of the final game of a memorable Championship season at Elland Road.

Former Leeds United winger Lee Sharpe is backing Daniel Farke to keep his side in the Premier League next season.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharpe also told Coin Poker that he believes squad rotation will be the key in avoiding Premier League relegation

In his two seasons at Elland Road Farke has overseen the club amass 190 points in the Championship and after a near miss in his first year he has taken the Whites into the Premiership as champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now he is looking forward to the chance of taking the next step by keeping Leeds in the top flight.

“For the time being, I don’t think Leeds will look to move on from Daniel Farke,” said ex-Whites star Sharpe.

“He’ll definitely be under pressure depending on where the club is after the first few months of the Premier League.

"I’d love to see him have a go – he’s done a fantastic job to get them up. I’m sure he’d have learned from his experience of being in relegation battles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your first objective as a newly promoted team is to stay up. There’s a lot of teams in the Premier League that are well positioned and are established teams, with good squads and are used to the game load.

“Leeds need to recruit wisely and rotate the starting 11 more this time around. Two years ago, they didn’t rotate the team enough, which meant they would tire in the last 15 or 20 minutes of games.

"As long as they get the basics right, they’ll give themselves a good chance.”