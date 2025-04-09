Leeds United back on top despite offside errors in their win over Middlesbrough

Dan James scored the winning goal for Leeds United before going off injured.

The twists and turns in the Championship title race went Leeds United's way this time as they went back to the top of the table with a crucial victory at Middlesbrough while their rivals were dropping points.

With Burnley drawing at Derby and Sheffield United suffering a second successive defeat, 1-0 at home to Millwall, the Whites' win has them on top on goal difference with the Blades two points back in third.

Dan James' second minute goal proved enough to bring all three points back to Leeds, but it was a much more exciting game than the 1-0 final scoreline suggested and the win would have been by a bigger margin but for more officiating errors.

Manager Daniel Farke will be waiting for yet another apology letter after Ao Tanaka and Patrick Bamford both had goals wrongly ruled out by poor linesmen decisions that would have allowed his side to have a more comfortable evening.

The latest in a long line of dubious decisions going against Leeds this season added more fuel to the fire of the conspiracy theorists among the club's fans.

Farke, however, was able to speak with pride at his side keeping a clean sheet after they have conceded some sloppy goals in recent matches – although that was as much down to the home team missing several chances as it was through outstanding defending.

He said: “I'm proud of my boys because it was a tough game.

“It was crucial to return back to a clean sheet because in the last games we have conceded a few too many goals.

“We knew that we would play against an excellent, red hot Middlesbrough side. You can't deny everything against them because they are such a good side and made for attacking.

“We had a bit of luck in a few situations when they had their chances, but we were so dangerous on the counter attacks. We scored a fantastic goal – no, sorry three goals!

“Normally when two regular goals are not allowed you can't win such a difficult away game, but my lads found a way to do this.”

Farke continued: “In the last minutes they tried everything, sent the keeper up and you have to dig in. We were also a bit tired, had to deal with injuries to key players and one day less to rest between games.

“We had to show steel, togetherness and spirit. In a hard fought game, a well deserved win.

“There's no replacement for this winning feeling in the dressing room and I'm happy we sent our supporters home happy."

On the recent form of his side Farke added: "We have won nine points in the last five, if this is our biggest crisis in the season I'll take it all night long.

"The outside world is always nervous, panicking if there's a draw away at Luton or QPR. Don't underestimate a point away from home. This is what we judge in the right way.

“The players knew what we're doing and what we have to do. It's good for the confidence to be back top of the league but it's nowhere near done.

“Five games to go. We have to keep going and win as many points as possible."

After their difficult day at Luton on Saturday Leeds got the early boost they needed with James opening the scoring after just two minutes, showing fantastic determination to get in ahead of a defender to meet a cross from the opposite winger Manor Solomon.

James was later to go off injured and is now doubtful for the next game so it was not all smiles for the Whites, but they could be pleased that some of their flowing football was back on show after stuttering stuff in their previous three matches.

Further evidence of what they were capable of followed with Brenden Aaronson playing in James who could have put Solomon through, but chose to shoot and saw his powerful strike beaten away by keeper Mark Travers.

It was all James at this point as the speedy winger hit another shot just over after good work by Jayden Bogle.

The rest of the half was a nearly show with promising positions ruined by final passes and crosses while Boro had a good spell with Kelechi Iheanacho shooting over and Tommy Conway correctly having a goal disallowed for offside.

It was United's turn to have a goal disallowed from a corner as Tanaka netted from close range from Solomon's cross, but this time the flag was wrongly raised with the Japanese midfielder shown on replays to be comfortably onside.

The dreadful decision could have been compounded just moments later when Boro went straight down the other end to create their best chance of the half, but Iheanacho blazed his shot well over. United had the first big chance of the second half when Joel Piroe was presented with the ball in the box and spun to get a shot in only for Travers to save from close range.

Soon after Bogle's pass sent James away, but his low cross somehow evaded both Manor Solomon and Piroe who were unmarked arriving in the area.

Finn Azaz blazed over at the other end before Delano Burgzorg fired wide to waste a big opportunity.

Hayden Hackney's volley was comfortably saved by keeper Karl Darlow, who was then forced to make a better save to deny Burgzorg who was found in space in the box.

Farke turned to his bench to freshen things up and one of the subs, Bamford, almost came up with an instant contribution.

Fellow sub Willy Gnonto played in the former Middlesbrough centre-forward and he coolly sent the ball past Travers only to see a flag raised – again incorrectly as replays showed Bamford was not offside.

The lively nature of the game continued with Burgzorg sending a shot wide.

Leeds sat back more to soak up some late pressure and defended well in this spell to deny their hosts an equaliser nor much of a further chance of one.

Five minutes of added time were played out comfortably and the Whites had one of their most important wins of the season under their belts.

Middlesbrough 0

Leeds United 1

(James 2)

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Championship

Middlesbrough: Travers; Dijksteel, Howson, van den Berg, Illing-Junior; Burgzorg (Forss 80), Morris (Fry 90), Hackney, Azas; Iheanacho (Whittaker 66); Conway.

Leeds: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo (Byram 68); Gruev, Tanaka; James (Schmidt 73), Aaronson (Guilavogui 90), Solomon (Gnonto 68); Piroe (Bamford 73).

Referee: Andrew Kitchen