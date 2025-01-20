Leeds United boss Daniel Farke delighted with 15th clean sheet of season but Ao Tanaka provides highlight for fans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday found out why few teams try have tried to go toe for toe with Leeds United at Elland Road in the Championship this season.

The Owls came to Elland Road to have a go and not simply rely on a low block and trying to pinch a point – and they returned home with a 3-0 defeat.

While United did not ever quite hit the heights they are capable of they enjoyed having more space than has often been the case in home games this season and ended the weekend top of the table with an increased advantage over third-placed Burnley plus an improved goal difference.

It was a strong start and a big finish that brought the Yorkshire derby victory with the icing on the cake provided by a fantastic flick from fan favourite Ao Tanaka to seal the points.

An upside down Largie Ramazani celebrated his goal against Sheffield Wednesday in spectacular tumbling style.

Manager Daniel Farke was equally delighted that although his side was tested they came through with a clean sheet.

He said: “The most important topic was the clean sheet, we were switched on and each and every moment and didn't allow them chances.

“I was pleased with our solidity and these type of wins in home games are quite important if you want to finish in a good position come next May.

“It was already our 15th clean sheet of the season, which is quite impressive. I know we are made for attacking and praised for our many goals and dominance in possession, but football is always based on a good defensive game. You need to get the balance right.

Ao let's go - Ao Tanaka celebrates his first Elland Road goal.

Farke added: “It's a perfect result against a good side.

“I'm pretty happy with the game. It's a good side, a brave side who play with intensity, good players, good manager. There's no doubt it's a well deserved win.

“We returned back to our best defensive behaviour, didn't allow them to have chances. They had five or six corners, wide area free-kicks but we didn't allow them to create a lot from this.

“We scored out of a corner and scored in the right moments, created many entrances into the box, their keeper made several good saves. A pretty convincing win and a pretty mature performance.

Ethan Ampadu makes an important goal-saving tackle on Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass.

“But there are more games coming up and we have to deliver again and again.

“It's a quick turnaround now and we have to make sure that we have to invest a lot in smart recovery.

“Norwich are a team that covers lots of ground and we have to be switched on against the ball. We know we are on a great run, especially at home, but you can't just take it for granted that it will be an easy walk in the park. No, it will be another difficult game.”

Manor Solomon on the attack for Leeds United.

Leeds were off to a flying start when ahead in only the third minute after Brenden Aaronson raced onto a Joe Rothwell through ball.

Wednesday keeper James Beadle came out to save at this feet, but the ball went loose in the box and was snapped up by Manor Solomon who took a touch and picked his spot in the net.

In an open start to the game the visitors were only denied as Ao Tanaka blocked a close range shot by Josh Windass.

The Whites were in again when Sam Byram raced onto Joel Piroe's pass and his dangerous low ball was only kept out by desperate backpedalling defenders. From the resulting corner Joe Rodon headed wide at the back post.

Djeidi Gassama gave Illan Meslier an easy save with a shot from outside the box then Ethan Ampadu – in the back four as replacement for the injured Pascal Struijk – made a superb last ditch tackle to prevent Josh Windass from getting a shot in.

Yan Valery sent a shot into the side netting and Wednesday were having more joy than most teams at Elland Road this season. They were giving it a bit of a go, but Leeds gradually got on top towards half-time.

Joe Rothwell drives forward from midfield.

Piroe had a volley deflected wide and Dan James forced two good saves from Beadle with well struck low shots.

The second half started in the same manner with Rothwell seeing a shot deflected wide.

Gassama did force Meslier into his one serious save of the game after a good run at the home defence, but the Whites resumed their control of the game without creating as many chances as they usually do.

Farke turned to his bench and the substitutes livened up proceedings with one of them, Ilia Gruev, getting an early chance with a free-kick that he sent just over.

Tanaka saw a long range strike go narrowly over before a little flurry from the visitors led to Valery sending a near post header wide.

Leeds finally put the game to bed late on with substitute Largie Ramazani turning well on the edge of the area to fire in an equally impressive strike to send the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

And late in added time the highlight came when Ramazani's volley from a half-cleared corner was sent into the net by an exquisite back flick from Tanaka.

It was the Japanese midfielder's first goal at Elland Road and a real delight to finish off a game in which Leeds had been tested, but came through with a strong all-round display.

It had never been a 3-0 game, but home fans will take it as it put their team back to the top of the Championship above Sheffield United.

Leeds United 3

(Solomon 3, Ramazani 88, Tanaka 90+6)

Sheffield Wednesday 0

Sunday, January 19, 2025

Championship

Attendance: 36,685

Leeds: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram; Tanaka, Rothwell (Gruev 69); James (Gnonto 83), Aaronson (Guilavogui 89), Solomon (Ramazani 83); Piroe (Joseph 69).

Wednesday: Beadle; Valery, Charles, Ihiekwe (Valentin 70), Bernard, Lowe; Bannan, Musaba (Paterson 79), Ingelsson (Johnson 54), Gassama; Windass (Ugbo 79).

Referee: David Webb