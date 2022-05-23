Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani vows to make improvements after 'painful season'

Will the lessons be learned from a campaign that so nearly ended with relegation? Namely the decision to go with such a thin squad, leaving options severely limited when injuries struck through much of the campaign.

Square pegs in round holes springs to mind when looking at line-ups selected by both Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch as they were forced to play players out of position, sometimes converting players into new roles mid match.

Surely with a little well made investment in January Leeds would have avoided the trials and tribulations they went through in the final weeks.

Andrea Radrizzani knows Leeds United have will have to improve for next season.

Owner Andrea Radrizzani stayed quiet during the run-in, but has now moved quickly at the season's end to vow to make improvements in a bid to make sure the Whites are not in a relegation fight next year.

He has also backed head coach Marsch, who has still to win over every supporter, but has achieved his first aim of keeping the team up in the top flight and will now get a chance to create a team that plays the way he wants them to.

He said: "We are naturally delighted to see the 2021/22 season come to a conclusion with Leeds United remaining in the Premier League.

"This has been a painful season for everyone, from the board to the fans in the stands, the changing room to the ticket office, it has been a battle.

"The campaign has been blighted by serious injuries to key players and having to make an unplanned managerial change was an incredibly tough decision.

"Staying in the Premier League was our objective this year and we’ve managed to obtain our top-flight status, but this is not success and improvements are needed.

"As a board we will work hard with Jesse Marsch this summer to improve the squad and find a way to deliver the kind of performances you all deserve.

"We believe that with time and a full pre-season, Jesse will be the man to take this club forward."

Radrizzani thanked the fans for their support over the season.

He added: "Your support for the team at Elland Road and at the 19 top-flight away grounds you have visited has been unrivalled and we can’t thank you enough.