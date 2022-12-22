Leeds United without 10 first teamers as they lose final warm-up match against Monaco
Leeds United's final warm-up ahead of next week's Premier League resumption did not quite go according to plan as a three-goal blast in the first seven minutes of the second half left them staring at a defeat against Monaco in front of more than 20,000 at Elland Road.
Goals at either end of the game from Robin Koch and Joe Gelhardt gave home fans something to cheer, but a 4-2 defeat, albeit against strong opposition, was not the ideal way to end the mini pre-season campaign the Whites have undertaken.
It did not help that Leeds were without 10 first team players, which must put into doubt how strong their line-up will be at the resumption next Wednesday against Manchester City.
The mix and match team of promising young players, fringe players and first teamers began well against their French opposition with striker Gelhardt sending an effort narrowly wide after the chance was set up by another of the youngsters, Sam Greenwood.
United went ahead on 12 minutes when Marc Roca's corner was flicked in by defender Koch.
Monaco hit back when they scored from their first real chance as Aleksandr Golovin headed the ball down for Switzerland World Cup star Breel Embolo to fire home.
Within a minute the hosts were almost back in front as Rasmus Kristensen saw a shot cleared off the line by Guillermo Maripan after being set up by Brenden Aaronson.
Leeds continued to offer the biggest threat to goal in the opening half with Gelhardt, Kristensen and Greenwood all going close and a penalty shout falling on deaf ears.
But what a change straight after half-time as Monaco, who had previously shown little, suddenly came up with their three-goal blast.
Gelson Batalha Martins tucked home an easy chance after Leeds had been cut open down the left then five minutes later Ismail Jakobs fired home from a corner.
And just two minutes later Kristensen lost possession, the visitors attacked swiftly and Embolo blasted home his second.
Leeds were unable to respond, although, they kept plugging away and did not lack for effort with Gelhardt going close and second half substitute Mateo Joseph getting an effort in.
Luke Ayling saw a shot deflected wide while Willy Gnonto had a shot blocked after going on a great run and Greenwood curled a free-kick narrowly over.
There was a late reward when Gnonto – who impressed again – was brought down in the area and Gelhardt stepped up to put away the resulting penalty.
It was a useful run-out despite the defeat with valuable game time gained for players likely to be needed in the next few weeks.
Leeds United 2
(Koch 12, Gelhardt 90, pen)
AS Monaco 4
(Embolo 25, 54, Martins 47, Jakobs 52)
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Attendance: 20,978
Leeds: Klaesson, Kristensen (Firpo 67), Ayling, Koch (Llorente 45), Struijk (Hjelde 80); Forshaw (Joseph 62), Roca, Greenwood; Aaronson (Gyabi 80), Gnonto; Gelhardt.
Monaco: Nobel; Maripan, Camara (Magassa 81), Jakobs (Oliveira Silva 81), Matazo (Minamino 61), Golovin (Lemarechal 61), Sarr, Aguilar (Vanderson 61), Embolo (Ben Yedder 70), Seghir (Volland 70), Martins (Diatta 61).
Referee: Andy Madley