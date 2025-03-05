Leeds United's Elland Road is second best rated stadium in the Championship

Leeds United's Elland Road stadium.

A new study reveals which Championship stadiums have the highest ratings, with Leeds United's Elland Road in second place.

Sports betting comparison site, Compare.bet, analysed the Google reviews of each stadium in the Championship. They collected each stadium’s average star rating, total number of reviews and percentage of reviews that contained a positive keyword, such as ‘amazing’, ‘fantastic’ and ‘superb’.

The ranking is based on the percentage of five-star reviews each stadium received out of the total number of reviews.

West Bromwich Albion’s Hawthorns Stadium takes the crown as the best-rated stadium in the Championship, with a Google star rating of 4.6 from 656 reviews in total. An impressive 82% of the stadium’s reviews are five stars and 16% of reviews contain at least one positive keyword.

In second place is Elland Road, with a 4.6 star rating out of 9,421 reviews in total. Of this, 78% of the reviews are five stars and 21% include at least one positive keyword.

Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane is the third best-rated stadium in the Championship, with an average of 4.5 stars on Google and 988 reviews in total. Of this, 76% of the reviews are five stars and 16% contain at least one complimentary keyword.

Portsmouth’s Fratton Park ranks fourth, with Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park fifth and Norwich City’s Carrow Road sixth.

Oxford’s Kassam Stadium came bottom in the survey just behind QPR’s Loftus Road and Coventry’s Ricoh Arena.

Steven McQuillan, the lead writer for Compare.bet, said: “The consistently high average ratings on Google across all Championship stadiums demonstrate their popularity among dedicated fans and those visiting the venues for the first time.

“Analysing the contents of written reviews, as well as their star ratings, provides a unique insight into the experience, with fans making the effort to praise the stadium and recommend it to others.”

A full list of Championship teams’ rating can be found at Compare.bet