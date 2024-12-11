Proud Leeds United boss Daniel Farke delighted with 'sweet' success against likely promotion rivals Middlesbrough

Daniel Farke spoke of his pride in his players after they came up with a potentially huge result in beating promotion-chasing Middlesbrough 3-1.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Against opponents who offered more of a threat than most at Elland Road this season, the Whites had to show their defensive qualities as well as attacking, but came through strongly to win with goals from Willy Gnonto, Dan James and Brenden Aaronson.

The win took Leeds 10 points clear of Michel Carrick's men, but United manager Farke believes Boro will still be one of his side's biggest challengers so knew the value of this victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I think there's no doubt that's a well deserved win in the end.

'Ao let's go' - Midfielder Ao Tanaka came up with an assist for Leeds United's clinching goal against Middlesbrough.

"I want to say also congratulations to Middlesbrough for a really positive performance. That makes our win even sweeter, because I think we played against an excellent side.

"It was a really good first half and the feeling was in such a tight game, we missed a few too many chances. We should have easily been two or three-nil up at half-time.

"It was more or less the first time in ages that we had a few periods where they pushed us back a little bit. We could also sit a little bit deeper and concentrate on the counter-attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was difficult that we concede an equaliser after such an unlucky own goal from a set-piece. It’s then difficult to turn the tide of the game again, but this is what we did and many compliments to the players.

Willy Gnonto opened the scoring for Leeds United against Middlesbrough.

“We took control again, pushed forward, missed again too many chances, but you could see the second goal coming.”

Farke continued: “I'm pretty happy and proud of my boys. It's a big win for us.

“Middlesbrough are a quality side and I am sure they will finish in a top position. They have scored so many goals during the season and you can look at their bench they have so much firepower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today feels really massive because I expect Middlesbrough to finish in a top position.

Captain Ethan Ampadu was back on the pitch for Leeds United after injury when coming on as a late substitute for his first game since September.

“It feels like a very important win, not just for the table, but for confidence.

“It's nice to be top of the league and perhaps have less pressure, but we always have pressure. It's good we have such a good point average and it was the eighth home win in a row, but we have to keep going.”

Leeds went at Middlesbrough from the kick-off, but after finding space just outside the box in the third minute James pulled his shot wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James then saw another shot deflected wide and for all their keen pressing the Whites had to wait until the 14th minute for their opening goal.

It was a bizarre one as James' low cross was deflected goalwards by George Edmondson and parried by keeper Seny Dieng who then in trying to clear while still on the ground only succeeded in kicking the ball straight at Gnonto.

The ball rebounded into the net and United were off and running.

A familiar pattern emerged of Leeds opening their opponents up and getting in great positions only for the final ball to let them down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They did not create another real chance until just before half-time when Aaronson blazed a volley over after James had chested it down to him in the box.

Gnonto's 20-yard shot after he had gone on a good run was beaten away by the keeper as the half ended 1-0.

Middlesbrough's only effort had been a strike from range by Finn Azaz that went over, but they offered a bigger threat early in the second half when the hosts seemed to back off to play a counter attack game.

Riley McGree found space in the area and his powerful strike had to be tipped over by home keeper Illan Meslier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relief was temporary, however, as from the resulting corner Max Wober – a goal scoring hero at the weekend – was off balance as he went to head clear and only succeeded in sending the ball into his own net.

Pascal Struijk headed wide from a home corner a minute later, but the visitors were looking lively now and had a big chance when Ben Doak was left in acres of space in the box, but took a touch allowing Meslier to race out and make a vital save at the winger's feet.

That was the warning shot the Whites needed as they upped their game and went back on the front foot.

James was well set up by Ao Tanaka in the area only to see his weak shot easily saved by Dieng.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A minute later, however, there was no stopping a powerful shot by James after substitute Joel Piroe set him free and United were back ahead.

They went on to control the closing stages and in added time scored a third goal to kill the game off, Aaronson netting from close range after Tanaka waltzed into the box on the end of a move he started in midfield to set up the American for his fifth goal of the season.

Leeds United 3

(Gnonto 14, James 74, Aaronson 90+2)

Middlesbrough 1

(Wober og 54)

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Championship

Attendance: 36,422

Leeds: Meslier; Byram (Ampadu 85), Rodon, Struijk, Wober; Tanaka, Rothwell (Guilavogui 90+4); James (Schmidt 90+4), Aaronson, Gnonto (Solomon 69); Joseph (Piroe 69).

Middlesbrough: Dieng; Dijksteel, Edmundson, Clarke, Borges; Barlaser, Hackney; Doak, Azaz (Conway 82), McGree (Burgzorg 81); Latte Lath.

Referee: Ben Toner