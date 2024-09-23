Liverpool legends John Barnes and Peter Beardsley heading for Pontefract

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool football legends John Barnes and Peter Beardsley will be in Pontefract next month for a special sportsman’s dinner.

ITV’s former Calendar presenter Duncan Wood will compere “An Evening With John Barnes and Peter Beardsley” at the King’s Croft Hotel, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, on Friday, October 4.

The event will include a two-course dinner and a late bar and will start at 7pm for dinner guests and 6pm for VIP ticket holders, who will have a photo opportunity and priority seating.

It will raise money for St George’s Crypt, a charity from Leeds offering care, compassion and hope to the homeless, vulnerable and those suffering from addiction.

For ticket details, contact 01977 600550.