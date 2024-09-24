Local Wakefield Children's football team scores big with Franchisee sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

McDonald’s Franchisee, Anne Wainwright, who runs and operates nine restaurants across Yorkshire, is proud to be the continued sponsor of the under-13 youth team for Wakefield Jets. The sponsorship will provide essential funding for new kit and training equipment for the current 24/25 season and seasons ahead.

Anne and her restaurants have been supporting grassroots football in the local community as part of McDonald’s Fun Football programme for many years. McDonald’s is the longest-standing supporter of grassroots football in the UK and has worked with the Home Nation Football Associations for over 20 years.

The McDonald’s restaurant at Wakefield Snowhill Retail Park celebrated the new partnership by visiting the training ground and meeting both the team and coaches, whilst handing over the new training equipment and kit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local McDonald’s Franchisee Anne Wainwright, who owns and operates nine restaurants in Yorkshire, says: “Youth football is important for our community, which is why we sponsor local teams through each restaurant, and I am delighted to continue my support for Wakefield Jets by providing the new kit and training equipment. I look forward to seeing the team enjoy playing their upcoming fixtures.”

McDonald's Wakefield Snowhill Retail Park & Wakefield Jets under 13 youth team

Steve Jackman, the Under 13 Head Coach for Wakefield Jets, says: “A huge thank you to McDonald’s Snowhill Retail Park for the continued backing. As the team begin their first season of 11 v 11 football, they are proud to wear their brand new double-sided strips with the famous golden arches and will make good use of all the training gear provided too. McDonald’s support since our U8 days has been invaluable and it goes beyond just the kit and equipment, with free fruit bags and water for our home games and a special Christmas meal at the restaurant. Thank you for being such an integral part of their journey – here is to a fantastic season ahead.”

Now in its 23rd year, McDonald’s Fun Football programme is committed to providing over ten million hours of free football opportunities to over one million children by 2026. McDonald’s Fun Football sessions will take place across the entire UK with the next wave starting in June. To find a Fun Football session local to you visit www.mcdonalds.co.uk/funfootball.