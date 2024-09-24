Local Wakefield Children's football team scores big with Franchisee sponsorship
Anne and her restaurants have been supporting grassroots football in the local community as part of McDonald’s Fun Football programme for many years. McDonald’s is the longest-standing supporter of grassroots football in the UK and has worked with the Home Nation Football Associations for over 20 years.
The McDonald’s restaurant at Wakefield Snowhill Retail Park celebrated the new partnership by visiting the training ground and meeting both the team and coaches, whilst handing over the new training equipment and kit.
Local McDonald’s Franchisee Anne Wainwright, who owns and operates nine restaurants in Yorkshire, says: “Youth football is important for our community, which is why we sponsor local teams through each restaurant, and I am delighted to continue my support for Wakefield Jets by providing the new kit and training equipment. I look forward to seeing the team enjoy playing their upcoming fixtures.”
Steve Jackman, the Under 13 Head Coach for Wakefield Jets, says: “A huge thank you to McDonald’s Snowhill Retail Park for the continued backing. As the team begin their first season of 11 v 11 football, they are proud to wear their brand new double-sided strips with the famous golden arches and will make good use of all the training gear provided too. McDonald’s support since our U8 days has been invaluable and it goes beyond just the kit and equipment, with free fruit bags and water for our home games and a special Christmas meal at the restaurant. Thank you for being such an integral part of their journey – here is to a fantastic season ahead.”
Now in its 23rd year, McDonald’s Fun Football programme is committed to providing over ten million hours of free football opportunities to over one million children by 2026. McDonald’s Fun Football sessions will take place across the entire UK with the next wave starting in June. To find a Fun Football session local to you visit www.mcdonalds.co.uk/funfootball.
