Manager Benn pleased with ‘outstanding’ Ossett United players

Ossett United manager Wayne Benn.

A single goal by Reon Potts earned United a 1-0 win that took their record to five wins, a draw and just one defeat in their seven matches so far in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East.

It was a big test as Frickley had won four of their first five league matches and the way Ossett came through it delighted manager Benn.

He told the club's website: “I just think it was an outstanding away performance, considering it was a third game in six days.

“There were a lot of tired bodies, a lot of people playing not at 100 per cent with niggly bits and pieces and it was another fantastic effort by 11 players plus three subs to win at a notoriously tough ground to get points from. We’re in good form and I couldn’t be happier.

“The performance was really good first half. I thought we looked composed, we moved the ball well and had quality in the right areas.

“Credit to Frickley, they were the home team and were always going to come after you a bit, but you could see the energy levels drop after three games in six days and I think that was a contributing factor towards the second half performance. But great grit and determination to not concede and to get another valuable three points.”

Benn was pleased with the performance of 17-year-old centre-back David Adewoju who has signed one a one month loan deal from Huddersfield Town and went straight into the team with United missing several first choice defenders.

He explained: “He has literally been chucked in at the deep end and he was magnificent. He looked composed on the ball and did the right things at the right time.

“We warned him it would be a physical battle and not the type of football that he is used to and I think he adapted brilliantly. The lads have been really, really impressed by him and it’s fantastic to see for such a young lad. It bodes well for the month that he is with us.”

The winning goal came on 20 minutes when Potts notched his fourth in three matches and the in-form young striker is impressing his manager.

“He’s had to adapt to this level of football and we’re seeing now that he has adapted,” said Benn.

“Four goals in three games is a great return.

“It doesn’t particularly matter who’s scoring so long as we are winning. But it’s great for him personally for confidence.

“We’ve got real quality at the top end of the pitch.”

Ossett are now back at home tomorrow when they take on ambitious newly promoted Yorkshire Amateur.

“We’ll rest, recover, train on Thursday and prepare for another tough game,” added Benn.