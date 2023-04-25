Manager Craig Rouse pleased as Pontefract Collieries end season on a high note

Away to already relegated Tadcaster Albion, they won 4-0 with James Baxendale hitting a hat-trick and Harry Spratt also on target.

They were only one up at half-time, but went on to take complete control after the break to earn only their fourth away win of the campaign after Tadcaster went down to nine men after having Omar Sanyang and Daniel Hartley sent-off for heavy challenges.

The result lifted Colls up to a finishing position of tenth as overall they won 12 games, drew 13 and lost 13.

Pontefract Collieries' Spencer Clarke challenges Tadcaster Albion goalkeeper Josh Mazfari for a high ball into the box. Picture: Keith Handley

In a mixed season there were plenty of highs and a few notable lows with just two wins in their last 12 matches ultimately costing them a place in the play-offs, for which they were on target at the turn of the year.

But at least they finished on a high note and manager Craig Rouse was pleased with the way the players rounded off the season.

He said: “I thought it was a good performance.

"We said before the game that we were going to be a bit leggy and probably be a bit tired on the back of 90 minutes on Thursday,but we found some energy levels and found what we needed to.

Tadcaster Albion's Daniel Hartley is sent-off. Picture: Keith Handley

"Even at 0-0 then 1-0 against 11 we still looked bright. Obviously the sendings off do change the complex f the game, especially when we had that game on Thursday night.

"It allowed us to move the ball around with ease and it was just a matter of time before we scored again. Obviously we’ve gone and added to that tally, scored four and probably should have gone away with more.”

In their home game with Carlton Town that had to be rearranged because of an abandonment due to injury, Ponte were held to a 2-2 draw last Thursday night.

Pontefract Collieries goalkeeper Lloyd Allinson safely has the football in his hands. Picture: Keith Handley

Niall Hylton put relegation battling Carlton ahead on 15 minutes, but they were pegged back by Adam Priestley’s goal from close range just before half-time.

Colls went ahead through Jack Greenhough after the break and looked set for all the points until Kieran Watson’s near post flick made it 2-2 five minutes from time.