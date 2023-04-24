Grant ​Black’s side got the point they needed to ensure safety from the drop as they worked hard to ensure they played out a goalless draw against opponents also threatened with relegation.

Both sides were pleased at the end as the point also saw Grantham stay up.

They finished one point and one place above the relegation zone with Ossett finishing one place above them in 15th.

Nathan Curtis fires the ball forward for Ossett United in their last game of the season against Grantham Town. Picture: Scott Merrylees

It was a nervy final match with plenty at stake and United knowing it was still in their own hands to avoid the drop. If they avoided defeat they were safe and they achieved their aim even if their radar was off in front of goal.

Missed chances had been a major factor in the team’s slide down the table in recent weeks and again they found it difficult to turn their approach play into putting the ball in the net.

The defence, marshalled by skipper Danny South, stood strong, however, and held the visitors at bay for much of the contest.

Gregg Smith did hit the post in the first half and home keeper Dan Montgomery made a couple of good saves, but as the game wore on it became more and more comfortable for Ossett to get the point they needed.

They can now look back on a season of highs and lows with work to do to ensure improvement next term.

It was a disappointing end to the 2022-23 campaign with no wins from the last four league matches and only one win the last nine.

Home form has been the biggest disappointment with the team only picking up four victories at Ingfield in their 19 games.

But there has been no lack of effort from Black’s team since he took over as manager mid-season and he has made the side hard to beat.