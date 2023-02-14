Manager Craig Rouse pleased with performance as Pontefract Collieries avenge Brighouse Town drubbing

Colls earned revenge for the 6-0 drubbing handed out to them at Brighouse in November as they produced a strong all-round display that showed their attacking strength and ability to cope with some adversity.

They lost two players to injury in the same position, Harry Spratt and Jack Vann, but managed to come through as they came from behind at half-time to record a second successive victory that keeps them in touch with the teams in the play-off places.

"It was a really good game and a good performance from us,” said manager Rouse.

Gavin Allott challenges for a high ball in Pontefract Collieries' game against Brighouse Town. Picture: Scott Merrylees

"In the first half it seemed like we were camped in their box for the first 20-25 minutes. But Brighouse did what they do well, they work their way out, hit you on the counter and they go 1-0 up.

"From having all the domination and all the territory suddenly you find yourself with a mountain to climb.

"We still had one or two chances at the back end of the first half to draw level, but we went in and tweaked a few things. The injuries enforced that, Spratty going off and Vanny coming on like for like, but then getting hurt himself and having to come off.

"Second half we knew we had to do things a difficult way, but we’ve gone and done it and got the three points, which I suppose is all that matters.

"We’re pleased with the performance, but nothing to get carried away with. We tick it off, another three points and we move onto another difficult game next week.”

Colls suffered their first disruption when midfielder Spratt went off injured after just five minutes and despite their early domination, with newly signed striker Dec Bacon looking lively, they found themselves behind to a 23rd minute goal by Reon Benjamin-Potts.

It was not until the second half that Rouse’s men found the back of the net and it was debutant Bacon on target with not the cleanest of strikes, but successful nonetheless in the 56th minute.

Eight minutes later they were ahead as substitute Mikey Dunn did well to tee up a shooting chance for Ben Turner and the left-back found the net in off the post.

It was now about game management and Ponte did it well to claim a valuable three points.

Pontefract remain in seventh place in the table and now play the team directly above them, Cleethorpes Town, with the game at The Hunters Stadium on Saturday.