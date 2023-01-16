Manager Grant Black critical of players' decision making as Ossett United go down to nine in loss to Dunston

Ossett were one down at the break despite being the better team for much of the half against top six opponents, but it all went wrong in the second period when Derry Robson and Harry Coates both saw red to leave them with just nine men for the last 30 minutes.

They continued to battle and did not lack for spirit, but conceded again to lose 2-0 and are now winless in their last six matches, going back to November.

“I thought that was the best we’ve started a game. For 20 minutes were peppering their area and had some good deliveries in, which we should have potentially done better with, and then a massive sucker punch,” said manager Black.

Ossett United's Harry Coates received two yellow cards and was sent-off against Dunston. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

"It was a horrendous goal to concede. The keeper comes for it, get nowhere near it and the goal comes from that.

"We regrouped at half-time and change a little bit of shape and then from our kick-off we give the ball away, that leads to Derry Robson getting sent-off.

"I’ve got no arguments with that red card whatsoever, it’s a sending off, it’s a lack of discipline, it’s a wrong decision which sometimes happens in football.

"It gave us a mountain to climb, but we stayed in the game with 10 and you are thinking we can get something out of this. Then Coatesy gets a second yellow.

"If players are getting cards for doing something beneficial to the team then that’s fair enough, but when we are making bad decisions to get that first yellow card, which I think numerous players have done, then that affects your game where you can’t make a tackle or you can’t do something.”

Black continued: "Down to nine we still had a go, we had a couple of free-kicks on the edge of the 18-yard box. If we’d scored you never know, but it’s inevitable that with extra two men they are going to utilise it at some point.

"Individual errors have cost us. I don’t think there was much between the teams so it’s disappointing to make them decisions.

"I pick the team so will take responsibility as much as I need to, but the players have to take responsibility in regards to decision making on the pitch and that has not been good enough.”

Black was pleased with two of his recently signed players and picked out another for praise.

He added: “Fabian Bailey played really well. He was good defensively.

"Paddy (Miller) played well as well. At centre-half they weren’t causing him any problems saying he’s been out for so long.

"He’s a leader and he kept going until the end. It was a difficult one for him to come into, going down to nine men.

"Alex Peterson has won every header, held it up, chased his own flick-ons and tracked full-backs back.

"Those three are the only really positive things to come out of the day.”