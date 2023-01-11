New Ossett United signing Paddy Miller eager to kick-off again after coming out of retirement

Miller previously briefly played for Ossett Town and retired in 2019 after non-league success with Tadcaster Albion, Scarborough Athletic, Farsley Celtic and Hyde United.

He has enjoyed three promotions in his time, including with Hyde in 2018 where it was his header that secured it. He also managed to score a first half hat-trick in his final match before retiring.

But having got the hunger back for football the 33-year-old has been training with Ossett in the last few weeks in order to gain fitness and is now ready to get back out onto the pitch on a match day.

Paddy Miller celebrates one of his promotions when a Scarborough Athletic player.

Miller said: “After hanging the boots up back in 2019, I’m looking forward to putting them back on.

"After being to several training sessions and having numerous chats with the gaffer I still feel fit enough to help the management team and players achieve their targets and ambitions for the season when required and be available to play.

"Also, I did promise Brownie (David Brown) if I did ever come out of retirement I would join him. So he reminded me of that!”

Ossett manager Grant Black added: “Not much needs to be said about Paddy, everyone knows about him having been around this level and above for many years.

"He can play both left-back and centre-back and has experience winning titles at this level and being successful and he will bring that to us.

"Over the last few weeks whilst training with us it looks like he’s never been away from the game and I’m absolutely buzzing to get him on board.”