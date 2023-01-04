PICTURE GALLERY: Big crowd sees thrilling West Yorkshire derby between Ossett United and Pontefract Collieries

A bumper holiday crowd gathered at Ingfield for a West Yorkshire derby between hosts Ossett United and Pontefract Collieries – and photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action.
Here’s a look at Scott’s images from a Pitching In Northern Premier League East game that ended with honours even as the sides drew 2-2.
1. Ossett United v Pontefract Collieries
Ossett United goalkeeper Edd Hall is unable to keep out Adam Priestley's first half penalty for Pontefract Collieries.
2. Ossett United v Pontefract Collieries
Ossett United's new signing Chris Dawson tries to get away from Pontefract Collieries' Adam Priestley.
3. Ossett United v Pontefract Collieries
Pontefract Collieries' defender Spencer Clarke competes with Ossett United's Danny South for a high ball.
4. Ossett United v Pontefract Collieries
Pontefract Collieries defender Jack Shepherd is chased by Nathan Curtis.
