Nathan Curtis gets on the ball for Ossett United while Pontefract Collieries' Jack Greenhough points where he thinks the ball is going.

PICTURE GALLERY: Big crowd sees thrilling West Yorkshire derby between Ossett United and Pontefract Collieries

A bumper holiday crowd gathered at Ingfield for a West Yorkshire derby between hosts Ossett United and Pontefract Collieries – and photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action.

By Tony Harber
3 minutes ago

Here’s a look at Scott’s images from a Pitching In Northern Premier League East game that ended with honours even as the sides drew 2-2.

1. Ossett United v Pontefract Collieries

Ossett United goalkeeper Edd Hall is unable to keep out Adam Priestley's first half penalty for Pontefract Collieries.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

2. Ossett United v Pontefract Collieries

Ossett United's new signing Chris Dawson tries to get away from Pontefract Collieries' Adam Priestley.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

3. Ossett United v Pontefract Collieries

Pontefract Collieries' defender Spencer Clarke competes with Ossett United's Danny South for a high ball.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

4. Ossett United v Pontefract Collieries

Pontefract Collieries defender Jack Shepherd is chased by Nathan Curtis.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

