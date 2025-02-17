Manager Jimmy Williams frustrated again as Pontefract Collieries let two-goal lead slip to draw at Liversedge

Pontefract Collieries were left frustrated as they let a two-goal lead slip for the second week running to come away with just a point from their trip to Liversedge in the NPL East.

Jimmy Williams’ men looked set for a West Yorkshire derby success when Mikey Dunn volleyed in his sixth goal in the last four league matches to put them ahead on the half-hour.

Danny Burns doubled the lead two minutes later after the home keeper could not deal with a cross into the box and at 2-0 at half-time Ponte were in control.

But after the break both sides went down to 10 men when Adam Watson reacted to Jack Dyche’s rash tackle on Dunn and the referee deemed he had headbutted his opponent.

Pontefract Collieries manager Jimmy Williams was unhapy with the referee in his side's 2-2 draw at Liversedge. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Both players were red carded, but Colls remained in charge until Jack Crook gave Liversedge a lifeline with a goal from a corner on 79 minutes.

They then found an equaliser two minutes from time as Chris Atkinson netted following another corner.

The 2-2 result did give Ponte a valuable point to edge further away from the relegation zone and they are unbeaten in their last four matches, scoring two in each. But manager Williams was unhappy they did not collect all three points.

He said: “I’m absolutely gutted again.

"We were 2-0 up and cruising, should have been four, five. Then Mikey’s gone on a run and Dyche’s stopped him running – it didn’t look like a red card, I think it was more of a booking, but the referee’s shown him a red. Then there’s been a bit of a cluster and he’s shown Watto a red and said he’s headbutted him.

"But Dychey’s said there was no headbutt whatsoever.

"It’s every week, young officials are just making the game about them. It’s making us and the opposition gutted because they are ruining games. It’s cost us two points.

"But it’s another point, we’re unbeaten in four. For 70 minutes we’ve battered them.

"Mikey was class again, Boyle was outstanding and Watto was superb, probably the best game he’s had for the club up until the sending off.

"We’re just kicking ourselves that we’ve not come away with three points.”

Colls are quickly back in action tomorrow night (Tuesday) at home to Belper Town then they face away games on the east coast at Grimsby Borough on Saturday and Cleethorpes Town on the following Tuesday.