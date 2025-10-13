Manasse Mampala at the double as Emley AFC get back on track

Emley's new signing Ellis Farrar has made a strong start for the club after moving from Cleethorpes Town.

A third clean sheet in eight days and a return to some more clinical finishing helped Emley AFC to strengthen their place in the top five in the NPL East.

After a goalless draw at Hallam last week and three league games without a win the Pewits were eager to get their campaign going again and did exactly that with a couple of excellent wins.

In midweek it was a hard fought 1-0 success at local rivals Brighouse Town that got Richard Tracey’s men back to winning ways and at the weekend the confidence came flowing back with a 3-0 home victory over Ashington.

They had to stand up to an early bombardment of long balls, but with newly signed defender Ellis Farrar – who has arrived from Cleethorpes Town – settling in well there were no alarms.

It took Emley a while to get their football going, although Manasse Mampala had a chance only to see his shot comfortably saved and Joe Stacey fired a shot just wide after a great run.

Mampala did open the scoring for Emley with a terrific strike from the edge of the area and the goal gave the hosts renewed confidence.

After another effort was disallowed for offside they doubled their lead when captain Chris Dawson came up with another impressive finish from just outside the box following some good passing.

In the second half Stacey was unlucky to see his shot hit the post. The ball rebounded to Mampala, but he sent his effort inches over.

Only a great save denied Isaac Baldwin, but it seemed only a matter of time before the Pewits added a third goal – and they did just that in the 61st minute as Mampala’s cool finish gave him his second goal.

It was then about game management with Emley seeing out the remainder comfortably to record their most convincing win since the opening day of the season.

Despite the win Emley remained in fourth, but they are level on points with Matlock Town in third and only four points behind early pacesetters Redcar Athletic ahead of their home game with Matlock on Tuesday night.

A trip to Blyth Spartans is then next up on Saturday.