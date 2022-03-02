Mark Ward unhappy with lack of passion in Ossett United’s tame defeat to Yorkshire Amateur

Joint manager Mark Ward thought his Ossett United side and Yorkshire Amateur served up a poor game.

Ward was unhappy with the quality on show as United were unable to back up the promise of two draws and a win in their previous three matches, losing out to a first half Nathan Cartman goal and Adam Priestley’s 74th minute effort.

He said: “I thought it was a poor game of football, a poor display from both teams.

“There was a lack of passion, desire and pride and it was like a pre-season friendly.

“The minimal chances they got they took and I wouldn’t even class them as chances.

“To let Cartman have a header in the box like that is poor and then to let Priestley run from the half-way line without even an attempted tackle is just not good enough.

“We’ve lost a game of football, I don’t think either team deserved to win.”

Ossett are without a game this weekend with their next fixture a West Yorkshire derby with Frickley Athletic at Ingfield on Saturday, March 12.

The break gives the management team more time to integrate the new players they have recently brought in with the ones already at Ossett and important time on the training ground.

“We’ve just got to find that consistency,” added Ward.

“We’ve been good for two games we’re rubbish for two games, good for a game and rubbish again.

“The way we’re playing we’re a middle of the table team and we’ve got to find that pride and desire to win the battles round the park week in, week out and not just let games pass you by – losing games that are there to be won.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do in the sense of mindset and lads really believing themselves and each other.”

Ossett’s latest signing is Josh Waldram, who has been described as an exciting midfielder and has arrived from Belper Town. He previously played for Mickleover Sports in the division above and went straight into the United team at Yorkshire Amateur.

“Josh is an athletic midfield player who played an integral part of Belper Town’s fabulous start to the season,” explained joint manager Jas Colliver.

“He is someone who played in every game until an injury.

“Josh is a great age, has bags of energy and is looking to kick on again.”