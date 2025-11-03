Martyn Woolford praises his Frickley Athletic team after four star victory

Lucas Robinson was one of Frickley Athletic's scorers in their 4-1 win over Rossington Main.

Frickley Athletic climbed the Macron NCE Premier Division table following an impressive win at home to Rossington Main.

Just two points separated the teams at kick-off, but the Blues ran away with the game in the second half after it was 1-1 at the break and they are now up to 13th in the table on the back of two successive league wins.

Shaun Heselwood put Frickley ahead after 31 minutes only for Rossington to equalise through Ross Hannah on the stroke of half-time.

Martyn Woolford’s men did not let the goal affect their confidence as they took just two minutes into the second period to regain the lead with Ifeanyi Nnenanua netting.

Lucas Robinson put away a penalty to stretch the lead on 73 minutes and the icing on the cake was provided by Charlie Clegg with a fourth Blues goal late on.

"I think we are getting a bit of consistency now,” said manager Woolford. “We are looking a lot stronger defensively and it’s allowing the forwards to do their stuff and play with freedom up front.

"We got both ends of the pitch right and hopefully we are going to keep that going.

"Everybody’s given me everything out there and fetching in a couple of players means that we’ve got quality coming off the bench and that bit of experience to get us over the line.

"We’ve got good competition for places now, which is always a strong positive for any team.”

Frickley were also successful in the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup in midweek when they came back from Jubilee Sports with a 3-0 second round victory.

Tom Alngohuro fired them ahead in the opening half and two more goals were added after the break by Nnenanua.

Frickley make a short travel to play bottom of the table Horbury Town this Saturday and they are at home to seventh-placed Pickering Town next Tuesday.

Glasshoughton Welfare’s losing run continued in the NCE Division One when they went down 4-1 at play-offs chasing Crowle Colts.

They were in the game at half-time after Rob Guilfoyle and Alfie Fudge netted for the hosts, but Ben Hall was on target for Welfare.

However, Guilfoyle’s second just after the hour mark put Crowle in control and they added another through Declan Bacon’s penalty.

Glasshoughton have now lost their last seven league games and are five points adrift at the bottom. They are at home to Selby Town this Saturday.

• Top of the table Hemsworth MW were stunned by a 5-0 defeat at Handsworth Reserves in the Premier Division of the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior League.

They remain a point clear of Penistone Church Reserves, but have played a game more. A home match with Oughtibridge WMSC is next up this Saturday.

Hemsworth were knocked out of the County Cup in midweek when they lost 1-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday U23s Development, who included eight players who have been in their first team squad this season.