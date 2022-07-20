Mathew Patterson Memorial Trophy to be played for in charity game at Hall Green United

A memorial charity football game aiming to raise money for Martin House Hospice takes place at Hall Green United FC on Saturday (start 12 noon).

By Tony Harber
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 7:00 am
The Mathew Patterson Memorial Trophy.
The match honours Mathew Patterson, who attended Kettlethorpe High School, played football for Hall Green and was also a keen rugby player at Sandal.

It will see Dancs (a group of Mathew’s friends from Kettlethorpe High School) take on a Hall Green United selection with the teams playing for the Mathew Patterson Memorial Trophy.

Hall Green won it last year after a penalty shoot-out.

Organiser Ronan Small said: “Mathew was a wonderful young man taken from us far too soon. Please join me in making a difference. Every donation will help.”

https://gofund.me/7909f059
Mathew Patterson