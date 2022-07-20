Mathew Patterson Memorial Trophy to be played for in charity game at Hall Green United

The match honours Mathew Patterson, who attended Kettlethorpe High School, played football for Hall Green and was also a keen rugby player at Sandal.
It will see Dancs (a group of Mathew’s friends from Kettlethorpe High School) take on a Hall Green United selection with the teams playing for the Mathew Patterson Memorial Trophy.
Hall Green won it last year after a penalty shoot-out.
Organiser Ronan Small said: “Mathew was a wonderful young man taken from us far too soon. Please join me in making a difference. Every donation will help.”