Matt Sykes hits hat-trick in best display of season by Emley

Emley's hat-trick hero and man of the match Matthew Sykes. Picture: Mark Parsons

A big crowd was also treated to some fabulous goals and a nine-minute hat-trick by Moxon and Co man of the match Matt Sykes.

Apart from conceding a 21st- minute equaliser, Emley were never really troubled by their visitors, who were sitting fourth in the table and had gone four league games without defeat.

The rout was started in the seventh minute as Callum Charlton went on a fine run down the left and squared for Jack Bennett to slot home from 12 yards.

Emley players celebrate one of their six goals against Bottesford Town. Picture: Mark Parsons

Bottesford defended manfully against the marauders down the flanks, Matt Sykes and Charlton down the left in particular were causing them problems, while George Doyle and Bennett through the middle were also giving the defenders a hard time.

The Poachers did manage to find a way into the game after 21 minutes when a rare attack saw a well-placed curled shot beat Sam Kelly for the equaliser.

They would also have a shot go over the bar a few minutes later, but their attack fizzled out and they spent the rest of the game defending.

Emley soon gained the advantage back as a quick, slick raid down the right saw Max Tweddle send over a lovely cross that was headed home at the back post by Doyle.

George Doyle scores Emley's second goal against Bottesford Town with a diving header. Picture: Mark Parsons

If the first half was good, then the second half was simply glorious as Emley first toyed with, then dominated and finally destroyed a side that by the end were well beaten by some slick football and superb finishing.

The half was only seconds old when Tweddle blasted over and Bennett also missed the target when after good control he could not direct the shot.

It seemed almost inevitable that Emley’s pressure and possession would pay and on 69 minutes a surging run through midfield by Tweddle found top scorer Doyle, who took a touch 18 yards out and smashed the ball into the bottom corner.

Doyle was almost celebrating a hat-trick a minute later but his thumping header from a corner went inches wide.

Bottesford Town's Ben Johnson chases Emley's Callum Charlton during the Pewits' 6-1 victory. Picture: Mark Parsons

However, Emley were soon celebrating again as a crude challenge on Sykes led to a penalty that was put away by Sykes.

He did bag a hat-trick with two more goals within nine minutes after beating the keeper with thunderous strikes from outside the box.

This capped Sykes’ superb individual display and a fantastic team performance.

Emley manager Richard Tracey described the win as “totally deserved” and “the best performance of the season by far” and he will be hoping there can now be some consistency as the Pewits look to climb the table.