Mikey Dunn double gives Pontefract Collieries bragging rights in derby with Ossett United

It was looking like being a tough afternoon for Craig Rouse’s men in their second game of the bank holiday weekend as they trailed 1-0 at the break, but they turned their Pitching In NPL East game against Ossett United around in fantastic style.

Two goals from Mikey Dunn and one by Spencer Clarke saw Colls run out 3-1 winners to sit in fourth place after five matches this season.

The hosts struggled to create chances in the first half and Ossett went ahead in the 11th minute through Luke Aldrich who tapped home after a ball into the box was headed across goal.

Mikey Dunn heads home the match clinching third goal for Pontefract Collieries against Ossett United. Picture: Josh Harper

Only two good blocks prevented the visitors from adding to their lead and they were good value for their half-time advantage.

It was a different story after the break, however, once Dunn equalised six minutes in with a header from Jack Greenhough’s long throw.

Eight minutes later it was 2-1, defender Clarke getting forward to bundle the ball home after good work by Dunn.

From provider to scorer again, Dunn added Ponte’s third when he got to the ball ahead of the Ossett keeper to flick in from close range.

It was a big victory played in front of the biggest home attendance of the season so far – 527.

Pontefract were pegged back twice as they drew 2-2 away at Lincoln United on Saturday.

While there was some disappointment at seeing leads slip away twice it was still a good effort from the team after they had to play much of the game with 10 men following the sending off of Greenhough.

Colls got off to a flying start, scoring inside the first minute as Adam Priestley set up Gavin Allott to score from close range.

Lincoln hit back through Louie Jarvis and had an extra man from just after the 30th minute after Greenhough was shown a red card for a coming together as the Ponte player was attempting to take a throw-in.

But the visitors continued to press forward and after Allott hit the side netting they regained the lead as Priestley volleyed home from around 12 yards.

Despite playing the whole of the second men with 10 men Ponte still went close to scoring again, notably when Allott hit the post with a curling effort from the edge of the box.

However, Lincoln were awarded a penalty when Jake Picton was adjudged to have pulled an attacker back and Matthew Cotton equalised from the spot.

Ponte were pushed back as their hosts went for a winner, yet they always remained a threat on the break and came close to winning it through Rothery.

Colls are in Emirates FA Cup action this Saturday when they travel to Charnock Richard for a first qualifying round tie.