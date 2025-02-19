Mixed fortunes for Wakefield Athletic sides in Seymour Memorial Trophy ties

Wakefield Athletic A defied a heavy pitch to book their place in the Seymour Memorial Trophy final with a resounding 4-0 victory over Stanley United Juniors.

​Given the number of players available, it did not take a rocket scientist to figure out that this was the most important game of the season so far for Athletic

They got off to a blistering start and were ahead from the first minute when attacking midfielder Dom Taylor set the tone for his personal performance by beating his opposite number and laying the ball across for striker Rich Normington to finish with aplomb with his weaker left foot.

Stanley keeper Jordan Carter was outstanding with a series of stops and blocks and one particular moment summed up the profligacy of Athletic in front of goal in the 43rd minute when Carter kept out three attempts from Craig Holdsworth with reactive parried saves within seconds of each other after he had been cleverly fed the ball by John Scargill.

Half-time came with Athletic looking to increase their lead but finding the defence rearguard of Nathan Smith, Charlie Hepworth and James Tilford working overtime to keep them out.

Much like the start of the first half, Athletic attacked almost immediately from the second half kick-off with Taylor's direct running yet again bearing fruit when he ploughed through three defenders and slotted home in the 55th minute.

Athletic spent the majority of the second half camped in the Stanley half with Will Rushforth in the Athletic goal complaining more about the cold then his usual complaints against the referee.

Changes were made with Ash Downing and Jack Parlett being introduced and the latter was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet when he was adjudged to be offside finishing off a fine ball across the box from Taylor.

Taylor and Downing forced good saves from the Stanley keeper who really kept the scoreline respectable, but there was no stopping Luke Barraclough, playing against his former side, as he stole in at the back post and made no mistake when gifted a golden opportunity by another assist provided by Taylor from the left wing.

Taylor got the second goal his performance deserved late on to make it 4-0 with the only sour note for Athletic coming when El Capitano Dalton Holford being on the receiving end of a clumsy challenge that left his ankle looking more purple than Barney the Dinosaur.

The Seymour Memorial Trophy final will see Wakefield Athletic A face either AFC Royal or New Inn FC, from the Leeds Combination League.

The On Track Coffee man of the match award for Wakefield Athletic A was shared by Dom Taylor, Jacob Marsh and Lee Mulligan.

Wakefield Athletic suffered a heavy 8-2 defeat at the hands of AFC Royal in the quarter-finals of the Seymour Memorial Trophy competition.

The visitors prepared for this cup tie without a recognised defender due to both injuries and unavailability with their 3-5-2 system proving no match for the free-scoring Royal who proved too strong on the day, notching four goals in each half before Athletic got on the scoresheet.

A header at the back post in the second minute through their 18-goal leading marksman Adrian Parker gave Royal a perfect start.

Athletic fought gamely, but a burst of three goals in a 12-minute spell saw the visitors trail 4-0 with Daniel Jones, Jake Holdsworth and Parker running riot.

The second half was mistake ridden with Athletic letting in a further four goals through Holdsworth who scored twice to complete his hat-trick, Owen Hall and substitute Callun Wood who scored within five minutes of his introduction.

A brief fightback to restore some pride saw Athletic score twice through leading marksman Danny Young who read well a floated crossfield pass from Jake Shaw to plunder the ball home before returning a favour with a driving run after beating his marker and unslefishly squaring the ball to 18-year-old Jake Shaw who finished with confidence for his first goal for his new club.

The Howdens man of the match award for Athletic was shared by Josh Harrison, Gavin Pearson and Kane Whitaker.