Mixed results for Wakefield Athletic teams in warm-ups for new Sunday season

With the start of the Wakefield Sunday Football League just over a fortnight away, Wakefield Athletic Club’s four sides played in their penultimate pre-season friendlies, unearthing mixed results.

In a fairly competitive and feisty game at the West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club complex, Athletic’s first team were made to fight all the way before registering a hard fought 4-2 win over Travellers Stanley.

The visitors had a dream start, scoring in the opening minute before Haseeb Ahmed’s rasping effort on the turn hauled his side level.

The second half was a tight affair before Tanaka Manhopi forced an error to nudge Athletic 2-1 ahead.

Dom Taylor scored WYCO Athletic's goal in their 1-1 draw with Carriers Arms.

The goal of the game saw Mohammed Usman find the target with a looping effort from inside his own centre circle to make it 3-1 before the lively Hammad Ali's glancing header from a Danny Jones teasing free-kick made it 4-1.

Travellers grabbed a late consolation goal in a good run-out for both teams.

WYCO Athletic had another tough match in their third pre-season outing as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Carriers Arms (Morley).

The visitors opened strongly before Athletic midfielder Des Lawson hit the foot of the post, but Dom Taylor reacted sharply to steer the loose ball into the roof of the net.

Matty Wootton was an outstanding performer in Wakefield Athletic B’s 2-0 away loss at Pontefract Sports & Social Club.

A late spot kick saw Carriers Arms leave the WYCO venue in a buoyant mood.

Wakefield Athletic B suffered a 2-0 defeat away at Pontefract Sports &Social Club with an elementary error and a set piece goal proving costly.

Athletic created a plethora of chances, but lacked quality up front to convert any of them.

The second half saw Athletic exert some control with the trio of Matty Wootton, Will Marshall and Andrew Jackson excelling.

Wakefield Athletic C put up a better performance in their third friendly despite going down 5-2 away at Chequerfield Hotel according to team manager Vinny Killey.

On the scoresheet for Athletic were Aaron Dooley and Luke Holmes while putting in a good performance were Damion French, Chris Crawshaw and Luke Holmes.

Athletic’s four sides now take a well earned rest this week before taking part in a round-robin tournament for the Mikey Bell and Darren Mawson Memorial Cup at their home venue, played in memory of their two long serving stalwarts who dedicated their voluntary service to the Wakefield club for over a decade.