NCE League reports: Wakefield AFC go nap, Nostell MW go through, Emley lose out

After 24 days without a game they put that frustration behind them in emphatic style with a 5-0 success against Ollerton Town in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League.

Their sixth win on the spin saw them climb two places up to fourth and they have now scored 21 goals in those six matches.

They were sent on their way to the latest victory with Kieran Ceesay firing them ahead in the opening minute.

Lewis Stephens hit a hat-trick for Wakefield AFC against Ollerton Town. Picture: Steve Biltcliffe

Supporters had to wait until the second period for further goals, but Ceesay netted again in the opening minute of the half.

It was then the Lewis Stephens show as he went on to make it 3-0 before completing his hat-trick with two more efforts late on.

Worsbrough Bridge Athletic away is next up for Wakefield this Saturday.

It was a night to forget for Emley AFC, however, in the Premier Division as they failed to score for the second game running and lost 1-0 at home to Knaresborough Town.

James Hampson scored the only goal of the game 14 minutes from time as the Pewits suffered only their second home defeat of the season in the league.

They remain in fifth place with games in hand on the top four, but will be keen to get their scoring going again when at home to Maltby Main on Saturday.

Nostell MW came through an exciting tie against Wombwell Town to reach the semi-finals of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup.

In a quarter-final that swung one way then the other Welfare looked to be cruising through when two up at half-time with goals from Harvey Booth and Nathan Hawkhead, but seemed set to crash out after conceding three goals after the break.

However, Booth’s second goal in the 91st minute rescued a draw and Nostell went on to win 3-2 on penalties.

