NCE League round-up: Big wins for Glasshoughton Welfare, Horbury Town, Nostell MW, Hemsworth MW and Emley

​After hard fought victories over three of their relegation rivals had raised confidence Welfare recorded an even more satisfying win when they travelled to South Yorkshire.

Ashley Bell and a Liam Tomlinson own goal made it 2-0 at the break and in the first minute of the second half Harrison Rowley added to the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Jed McGowan quickly pulled a goal back for the hosts it was 4-1 after 56 minutes when Romalho Ferreira netted and that was the way it stayed to the final whistle.

Romalho Ferreira was one of four scorers for Glasshoughton Welfare at Parkgate. Picture: Craig Cresswell Photography

Remarkably Welfare found themselves up against the now bottom four in their last four matches – and impressively won them all.

They now play their last away game of the season, before seven home matches to finish the season, when away to eighth-placed Retford on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Smith came up with a late winner to give Horbury Town all the points from their away game against Dronfield Town in Division One.

Samuel Kyeremeh had given Town a two-goal half-time lead with a two fine strikes, but two goals in three minutes by Jake Hatton in the second half pegged them back to 2-2.

However, Smith picked the ball up on the edge of the box in the 87th minute and beat off a challenge before curling a shot it into the top corner for a match winner.

Horbury will now look to make it three wins in a row when at home to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic this Saturday. They are also away to Armthorpe Welfare next Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nostell MW ended their long wait for a Division One victory when they convincingly beat Beverley Town 3-0.

All the goals came in the second half with Harvey Booth putting them ahead on 54 minutes and further efforts coming from Joe Wood and Jack McGahan in the last seven minutes.

Wakefield AFC are next up for Nostell with the game taking place at Featherstone’s Millennium Stadium tonight (Tuesday).

They then travel to play Ollerton Town on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hemsworth MW returned to winning ways in the Premier Division after four straight league defeats when they edged out Handsworth 1-0.

In a hard fought contest teenage striker Ben Gelder came up with the winner seven minutes from time as he headed home an Alex Washington cross.

Hemsworth remain in sixth and travel to play Golcar United this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frickley Athletic remain fourth from bottom in the Premier after a hugely disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Thackley.

Ben Grech-Brooksbank and Aidan Chippendale had the visitors two up in the first 21 minutes before Tom Greaves added a third eight minutes from time.

Frickley are away to Handsworth this Saturday.

Emley are in action at home to Handsworth tonight after a solid home display brought them three more points at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two goals either side of half-time by Iyrwah Gooden proved enough to clinch a 2-0 victory for the Pewits who moved back up to fourth place in the table.