​The first of them did not quite go according to plan as they had to settle for a point from a 3-3 draw at home to Swallownest in midweek.

Still marshalled by Junior Roberti in the absence of suspended manager Gabe Mozzini, Wakefield were caught napping to go behind early, but recovered to equalise through an outrageous half-volley into the top corner by captain Danny Youel.

But despite two goals from striker Lewis Stephens, the visitors were allowed to equalise twice; once when giving the ball away at the back and then late-on when defending a corner.

Daniel Youel scored in both of Wakefield AFC's games in the last week. Picture: mm10_sports_photo

It felt like two points dropped rather than one gained and added pressure to Saturday’s away trip to second from bottom Athersley Recreation.

Belying their standing in the league, and perhaps with confidence buoyed from a win in their previous game, Athersley gave Wakefield a real game of it, particularly in a strong second half showing.

However, in pleasant contrast to recent games, Wakefield – bolstered by the arrival of defensive midfielder Tom Almond and a return to a back three – gave a defensive masterclass, marked in particular by a “thou shalt not pass” showing from the impressive Kaydan Henry in the heart of defence.

It was a sea-saw start to the game in which both sides had chances to score, the best coming for Athersley in the 22nd minute when they nearly took advantage of a menacing cross-wind.

Wakefield, seeing plenty of possession, had been on the attack but had seen possession overturned in the home side’s defensive third. A huge, wind-assisted punt upfield found its way over the defence before the Rec striker latched on to a stretching attempt from Henry to head away. The away side had Henry Kendrick to thank when he raced back in to position before diving low to stop the close-range shot at goal.

Wakefield survived the wobble and continued to press, seeing much joy down their left on the occasions that returning full-back Josh Craig’s runs were rewarded with balls in to his feet.

Wakefield were perhaps guilty of overplaying in attacking areas at times, but had a straightforward opportunity to take the lead in the 34th minute when the referee awarded a penalty.

Sustained Wakefield possession had led to Youel delivering an in-swinging cross from the left to a dangerous area between the six-yard line and the far post. Defender Haydn Ward attempted to meet the ball but was bundled over by the Athersley defender, the referee blowing for the foul in the face of vociferous home protestations.

Jaydan Sandhu, looking for a seventh goal of the season, expertly dispatched the resulting kick low and far to the right of the Athersley goalkeeper to give Wakey the lead.

The goal gave Wakefield extra impetus and, continuing to press high up the pitch, they doubled their lead 10 minutes later.

It was a goal that exemplified Wakefield, starting more than a minute earlier with the ball at goalkeeper Kendrick’s feet. They patiently passed the ball between defence and midfield, Youel dropping deep to turn and progress the play. A wonderful pass out from Cory Woodward was eventually received by Craig in space on the left wing.

Possession was rotated further before, in the blink of an eye, the trigger was pulled when a quick interchange between Youel and Sandhu saw the latter thread the ball through to Stephens.

The striker rounded the keeper before unselfishly squaring towards Craig, unmarked at the back post. Youel – having scored his second goal of the season in midweek – was having none of it as he raced in front of Craig to tap the ball home for his second goal in as many games.

The second half was a different game to the first, as a committed and aggressive Athersley never gave in and saw the better of the territory and chances.

Their best came in the 50th minute when a quick attack saw a ball delivered in from the left towards the back post. The Athersley striker was in prime position but somehow completely missed the ball when a tap-in seemed certain.

Wakefield’s best chance, and only shot on target, in a dogged second half came through Stephens just before the hour mark. He was put through to the right of the box with an awesome outside of the boot pass from Almond and then feinted left to create space for his shot.

The striker, whose performance was marked by his assist and industrious running for the team, was unable to add a goal when a recovering lunge just stopped his goal-bound shot.

Neither side truly threatened the goal as the remainder of the game played out to a sea of blocked and misdirected long-range shots from either side.

Wakefield showed excellent composure through man of the match Youel and the excellent debutant Almond's control of possession, while the back three cleared everything that came close.

The reward for Wakefield’s renewed focus and doggedness was all three points and an eighth clean sheet of the league season, an end to the week that also saw them move back in to fifth in the league, just one point behind Staveley MW with three games in hand.