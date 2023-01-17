NCE League round-up: Hemsworth MW and Glasshoughton Welfare suffer narrow defeats with rain the winner elsewhere

In one of the few matches to beat the weather Wells showed again how far they have come this season as they tested their hosts in a match in which the result was in doubt right to the final whistle.

Winterton were given the boost of a fourth minute goal by Adam Barthram, but their visitors stuck to their task and a second goal did not follow until the 77th minute when Paul Grimes put away a penalty.

Hemsworth ensured a nervy finish when Ben Gelder’s tenth goal of his debut season came from the penalty spot seven minutes from time.

Ben Gelder scored from the penalty spot for Hemsworth MW at Winterton Rangers.

But they were unable to force an equaliser and will be looking to bounce back at Maltby Main on Wednesday night before hosting Knaresborough Town on Saturday.

Glasshoughton Welfare remain rooted to the bottom spot in Division One after a 2-0 home defeat against Rossington Main.

Again they gave a good account of themselves despite the result with second-placed Rossington only clinching their victory with Bradley Grayson’s second goal in the 90th minute.

Welfare face a key game this Saturday when away to third from bottom Parkgate.

Heavy rain washed out many of the area’s other planned matches in the NCE League at the weekend.

Emley have seen their promotion hopes put on hold in the Premier Division, where they sit in third place, four points behind Winterton Rangers in second, but with two games in hand on them.

Their postponed game from last weekend at Hallam has now been rearranged for Tuesday, March 14.

Emley will not be in action as originally scheduled this Saturday, however, as their match at home to Eccleshill United has been moved to Saturday, February 28 due to Isuzu FA Vase commitments.

It means they will not be back in action until next Tuesday when they take on Hemsworth MW at home in the quarter-finals of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup.

But a couple of friendlies have been arranged at home to Littletown and Worsbrough Bridge Athletic to shake off any rust from inactivity.

Club captain Jamie Price, meanwhile, has joined the management team.

Price has spent much of this season on the sidelines due to persistent injury problems and will now transition into management with the club he joined in 2019.

Manager Richard Tracey said: “Pricey has been with us since we started the journey at Emley and, even though he’s been unable to play in recent months, he’s turned up week in, week out to support the players and management.

"We’re formalising a role he’s kind of carved out by accident and also means he and we can make much more of his position and experience.”

Price said: “I’m still hopeful of getting back on the field and contributing but, realistically, I know my opportunities will be limited – not only due to injury but the lads are playing so well at the moment, I’m not sure I’d get the squad text from the gaffer!

"I’ve really enjoyed my time at Emley – it’s a bonus after a long playing career in football – and I’m just really pleased they want me to continue to be involved.”

Division Two play-off hopefuls Horbury Town had their game at Armthorpe Welfare postponed and will now play it on Wednesday, March 1.

Weather permitting, they return to action this Saturday at home to Retford. They also host Liversedge in a West Riding County Cup quarter-final next Wednesday.

Wakefield AFC will play their postponed game at home to leaders Campion on Tuesday, February 28.

They face a Friday night derby away at Nostell MW next as they look to keep up their recent winning run.