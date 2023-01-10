NCE League round-up: Nostell MW and Glasshoughton Welfare denied by late goals

Up against opponents just below them in the table, Welfare looked set to bring a point back only for a goal five minutes from time to condemn them to a 2-1 defeat.

Rhys Westcarr made a fine save early on before Nostell came into the game with Luis Penny-Larter sending Tawheed Ahmed through only for him to be denied by the keeper in a one-on-one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Owen was also denied by the keeper while Ahmed sent a shot from the edge of the box just wide and a further effort off target. But Worsbrough broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time through Michael Jepps.

Nostell MW battled in vain at Worsbrough Bridge.

Nostell levelled just after the hour when Owen put away a penalty awarded for handball.

Westcarr made a fantastic save to keep it to 1-1 then Owen and Ahmed went close to winners for the visitors. But it was Athletic who did win it as Thomas Cadzow netted in the 85th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nostell are away to Harrogate Railway Athletic this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasshoughton Welfare are three points adrift at the bottom of the Toolstation NCE Division One following another of their narrow defeats of which there have been too many this season.

After losing 2-1 to Ollerton Town in a League Cup tie in September lightning struck twice with the same result in the league meeting – and once again it was a late goal deciding the outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welfare’s often cruel luck this season surfaced again as they battled their way into a lead 13 minutes into the second half with Nathan Perks on target with a penalty only to lose it in the closing stages.

Ollerton equalised on 73 through Adam Scott and went on to nick all three points when Scott netted again just three minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a chance missed as the home side had a player sent-off in the incident that led to the penalty, but they could also point to more bad luck when Matt Cunliffe hit the crossbar from 25 yards and several more near things.

With relegation rivals Parkgate winning, Houghton are now three points behind them. They also trail Athersley Recreation by three, but Shirebrook Town are only four points ahead so Lee Vigars’ men are by no means down and out yet with 14 games remaining and many of them at their Lee Johnston Signage Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welfare face a tough task this Saturday at home to second-placed Rossington Main.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horbury Town were without a game last weekend, but remain in the play-off spots in Division One.

Despite their inactivity they are still well placed in fourth with 15 matches remaining this season. Runaway leaders Campion look uncatchable, but Town are only four points behind second-placed Rossington Main with the two clubs having played the same number of fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad