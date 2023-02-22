After slipping closer to the relegation zone in recent weeks, the Blues knew they needed to start reversing their fortunes and did so at the expense of opponents in eighth place in the table.

Lloyd Smith sent them on the way with the opening goal after 33 minutes.

A Samuel Bradley own goal 10 minutes into the second half saw Frickley double their advantage and they rounded off their victory with Smith’s second goal.

Lloyd Smith scored twice in Frickley Athletic's 3-0 win at Silsden. Picture: John Hobson

The win took Frickley nine points above second from bottom Bottesford Town ahead of their next game at Handsworth on Saturday.

At the other end of the Premier table, Emley moved up to third with a hard fought 3-2 home win over Handsworth.

Iyrwah Gooden put the Pewits ahead on 26 minutes only for the visitors to equalise within six minutes through Joe Parkin.

Emley took charge after the break with efforts from Joe Clegg and Alex Metcalfe, but they had to survive a nervy finish after Sam Smith scored an 89th minute goal for Handsworth.

With their third successive league win, however, the Pewits showed they are right back on track in their promotion push and next visit Silsden on Saturday (1.30pm).

Wakefield AFC missed a chance to climb into the top four in Division Two when they lost a local derby 2-1 at home to Nostell MW.

They were trailing for all but two minutes of the contest as a flying start put Welfare in charge.

Harvey Walker set up Joe Wood for a quickfire opener and the visitors were two up after only eight minutes when Nicky Lalousis headed home Tawheed Ahmed’s long ball into the box.

It stayed 2-0 until late on when there was drama as Nostell keeper Rhys Westcarr conceded a penalty for a foul on Jaydan Sandhu and was sent-off.

Jake Morrison put away the spot kick to make it 2-1, but the visitors held on for the final five minutes to take all the points and pull further clear of the relegation zone.

Nostell are away to Ollerton Town on Saturday while Wakefield will look to bounce back at Staveley MW.

One point behind Nostell are Glasshoughton Welfare after they made it five wins on the trot with a hard earned 1-0 success at home to Selby Town.

George Munashe Mwale scored the only goal of the game with a fantastic strike six minutes into the second half.

But it was not straight forward to hold on for victory as Welfare went down to 10 men when Matt Cunliffe was sent-off for his second yellow card offence in the eyes of the referee.