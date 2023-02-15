Not many would have given the Blues, who are winless in 2023, much chance of beating opponents who had only suffered three defeats all season, but the recent improvement in Wayne Benn’s side was on show as they gave their hosts a mighty scare.

Frickley were ahead from the 36th minute when Lloyd Smith put away a penalty awarded for handball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the first goal Ferriby had conceded at home since November and it put them behind in a game for the first time, home or away, since that same month.

Lloyd Smith puts away a penalty for Frickley Athletic at North Ferriby. Picture: John Hobson

The hosts then laid siege to the Athletic goal for much of the remainder of the game, particularly after they found themselves with a man advantage after Alhassane Keita was sent-off for a second yellow card offence in the eyes of the referee seven minutes into the second half.

But Frickley stood firm, keeper Harrison Davison-Hale was outstanding and they looked like holding out only to concede a heartbreaking equaliser as Tom Corner headed home in added time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frickley faced another big test on Tuesday night when they were at home to second-placed Winterton Rangers, but they could not repeat their heroics in a 3-1 defeat.

After Martin Pembleton and Daniel Walker put the visitors two up at half-time the Blues gave it a good go. Smith pulled a goal back and they stayed in the contest only for Josh Walker to bag Rangers’ third 16 minutes from time.

Frickley Athletic's Lloyd Smith is denied by North Ferriby goalkeeper Lewis Exall. Picture: John Hobson

Frickley, meanwhile, have added to their squad with the signing of Harley Holt from Worsbrough Bridge and Elliot Andrew from Goole. They host Thackley on Saturday (1.30pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hemsworth MW’s downturn in form continued with a 2-1 defeat at Thackley.

Skipper Charlie Barks scored their only goal after Ben Grech-Brooksbank and Frankie Sinfield had put their hosts two up at half-time.

An aerial battle for the ball in Frickley's game at North Ferriby. Picture: John Hobson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hemsworth will be out for an improvement at home to Handsworth this Saturday.