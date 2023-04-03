NCEL: Glasshoughton Welfare complete great escape, Frickley's fight goes on, Hemsworth MW end poor run

Back in January the odds were stacked against Lee Vigars’ men as they found themselves at the bottom of the Division One table and well adrift of the fourth from bottom side with time beginning to run out.

But they kept their belief and after suffering several heartbreaking defeats in close games and late goals that cost them valuable points their luck turned – and in spectacular fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Welfare beat Athersley Recreation 2-0 on January 28 it became the launch pad for a spectacular run and charge up the table that has seen them achieve safety with two games to spare.

Jonas Ndombasi scored the goal that ensured Glasshoughton Welfare will be safe from relegation this season in the Toolstation NCE League. Picture: Craig Cresswell Photography

Before that game they had lost seven of their previous eight matches, but the club then won seven out of eight – drawing the other.

With just one defeat in their last 11 matches – and that against league winners Campion – Welfare have saved themselves in incredible style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have taken 24 points from those 11 games after previously only collecting 15 from their first 25 fixtures.

Their job was completed when they picked up the point they needed with a 1-1 draw against Worsbrough Bridge Athletic as Jonas Ndombasi equalised in the second half after their former player, Conor Glavin, had given the visitors a fourth minute lead.

Both sides had their goalkeepers sent-off in the second half, with Nathan Perks picking up the gloves to keep a clean sheet in the last 20 minutes for Welfare.

The result meant they were seven points in front of second from bottom Swallownest, who only had two games left, and six ahead of third from bottom Shirebrook Town, who have only one match still to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasshoughton will bring the curtain down on their season when they host play-offs bound Harrogate Railway Athletic this Saturday.

Frickley Athletic may need another point to win their survival battle in the Premier Division after inching a little closer to safety with a draw at the weekend.

A win at Eccleshill United would have ensured Premier football again next season, but the Blues were in danger of defeat when they went behind to Musab Aliya’s goal after 34 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it was captain to the rescue with Richard Collier equalising early in the second half and Frickley went on to draw 1-1.

It took them eight points clear of second from bottom Goole with two teams being relegated from the division – but Goole have three games remaining.

Frickley have a much superior goal difference so one draw from their remaining two fixtures would be sufficient to keep them up. Their last match is against Goole on Saturday so there could still be a big finish, but they have a game at Emley before then (Tuesday night) while Goole are at Garforth Town on the same evening.

Frickley’s local rivals, Hemsworth MW, did them a favour with a 4-0 win at Goole as they ended a five-match run without a win in fine style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Viggars put them ahead on 24 minutes and it was then the Jason Davis show as he netted a minute later then went on to complete a hat-trick, including a penalty, in his tally.