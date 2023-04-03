NCEL round-up: Horbury Town and Emley keep play-off hopes alive, Nostell MW achieve safety

Town’s hopes of the top six finish that would seal them a play-off spot in their first season at this level were hanging by a thread when they went down 1-0 to Wakefield on Wednesday night.

But they ensured their bid would go right down to the wire with a 4-2 success at Athersley Recreation.

Goals from Finn Ellis and Luke Playford had Horbury two up at half-time. Ethan Dixon pulled a goal back for the hosts, but further efforts by Jak Kelly and Danny Wassell ensured the vital victory was achieved.

Luke Playford was on target for Horbury Town against Athersley Recreation.

Town now need to beat Beverley Town away in their final regular season game this Saturday and hope that rivals Retford fail to beat newly crowned champions Campion in their last match.

That would result in a sixth place finish and a place in the play-offs as fifth-placed Staveley MW are disqualified from them under league rules.

Emley also kept up their chance of a play-offs spot in the Premier Division with a 2-0 win at Knaresborough Town.

A Sam Cook own goal gave them an early lead and Sam Pashley doubled the advantage before half-time.

The Pewits face a testing finish to the season, however, and must win all four of their remaining league fixtures to finish as runners-up.

Nostell MW ensured their safety from relegation in Division One with back to back successes, 3-1 against Parkgate and 3-0 at Swallownest.

Two goals from Reagan Waud and one by Tawheed Ahmed saw Welfare to their midweek win and Ahmed was on target twice to go with one by Harvey Booth as Swallownest were comfortably beaten at the weekend.