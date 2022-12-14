Wells were up against a Thackley side in the bottom four in the Toolstation NCE Premier and ran out convincing 5-2 winners.

Nash Connolly sent them on the way when opening the scoring after nine minutes, keeping his cool to fire home after getting on the end of a great crossfield ball from Jason Davis.

Ben Gelder doubled the lead eight minutes later with a thunderbolt from the right hand side of the box.

Nash Connolly struck three times in Hemsworth MW's victory over Thackley on Tuesday night.

Thackley came more into the contest, but they conceded a third just before half-time when Connolly struck again from Marcel Chipamunga’s cross.

Tom Greaves pulled a goal back for the visitors after the break, but Gelder netted his second soon after from Cameron Clark’s pinpoint cross and Connolly went on to complete his hat-trick.

Ben Grech-Brooksbank’s further goal for Thackley was a mere consolation with Wells convincing winners to move up to sixth in the Toolstation NCE Premier.

Hemsworth were one of only three clubs in the league to be able to get their games on because of the weather last Saturday, but were not rewarded as they lost 2-0 to Silsden on their all-weather pitch at the JustFootball MDC Stadium.

Up against opponents two points above them in fifth place in the table, it was always going to be a testing game, but Wells have performed generally well against the leading sides this season.

They played their part in a good game, but the ball would just not go in for them and it was the visitors who went away with the points thanks to a goal on 39 minutes by Sam Bradley and a second on 79 by Antony Brown.

Hemsworth next travel to play Penistone Church this Saturday and they are also in action in the second round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup next Tuesday when away to NPL East high flyers Worksop Town.

Frickley Athletic’s scheduled NCE Premier game against Bottesford Town fell victim to the icy weather and they will be hoping to return to action at Silsden on Saturday (kick-off 1.30pm).

Matty Hughes, meanwhile, has left Frickley to join Armthorpe Welfare.

Glasshoughton Welfare were able to play their NCE Division One match at Staveley MW, but were unable to move off the bottom of the table as they went down 2-0.

Two goals from Alexander Duhameau on 27 and 60 minutes gave Staveley the points with Houghton putting up another battling performance in vain.

They are back at home for only the second time since the middle of October when entertaining Selby Town at the Lee Johnston Signage Stadium this Saturday.