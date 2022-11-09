NCEL round-up: Emley stretch unbeaten run to 20 matches with win over Frickley Athletic

Richard Tracey’s men have not lost since August and have now gone 20 matches without defeat in all competitions.

Ross Hardaker put the Pewits ahead seven minutes before half-time and they doubled their lead through striker James Walshaw after the break.

Although Charlie Clegg pulled a goal back for the hosts Joel Clegg sealed the points with Emley’s third three minutes from time.

James Walshaw scored against his former team when he was on target for Emley against Frickley Athletic. Picture: Mark Parsons

Emley beat fellow promotion contenders Winterton Rangers 3-0 last weekend.

They had to wait until the second half to confirm their superiority with Walshaw opening the scoring on 55 minutes then adding a second. Top scorer Joe Jagger made it three 10 minutes from time.

Emley take a break from the league this Saturday when they host Squires Gate in a second round Isuzu FA Vase tie.

Frickley Athletic went down 3-1 at Hallam in the NCE Premier.

Szymon Czubik netted, but his 75th minute was a mere consolation after Brandon Bradbury and Brett Agnew (two) had put Hallam three up.

Frickley are next in action at home to Eccleshill United next Tuesday.

Harry Viggars’ special strike in the second minute of added time earned Hemsworth MW a 2-2 draw with Eccleshill United and stretched their unbeaten run to five NCE Premier matches.

After Kane Swinburn had put Wells ahead with a 35th minute penalty they found themselves 2-1 down going into injury time after Emmerson Cox and Andrew Cooper had netted for the visitors, but Viggars’ brilliant shot from the edge of the box rescued a point.

Next up is Goole at home this Saturday.

Horbury Town’s promotion hopes in NCE Division One suffered a setback as they lost 3-2 at home to Staveley MW.

After going behind to Alexander Duhameau’s tenth minute opener they hit back with Abdul Asamoah and James Cusworth scoring either side of half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad