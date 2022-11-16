NCEL round-up: Frickley Athletic and Glasshoughton Welfare battle to draws while Hemsworth MW win

The Blues were to finish disappointed, however, as Eccleshill hit back in the second period to force a 1-1 draw.

It was looking good for Wayne Benn’s men when Lloyd Smith marked his debut for the club with a goal to put them ahead on 34 minutes. He joined this week on a month’s loan from Bradford Park Avenue.

Further chances came and went and the visitors equalised through Jack Crook with 21 minutes remaining.

Lloyd Smith scored on his debut for Frickley Athletic after joining on loan from Bradford Park Avenue.

Alhassane Keita remained a threat up front for Frickley, but was unable to put the finishing touches to his lively display and it remained 1-1 to the final whistle, with the Blues having now gone six games in all competitions without a win.

Frickley next face Goole AFC away this Saturday.

Hemsworth MW made it six games unbeaten in the NCE Premier Division when they beat Goole AFC 1-0.

Ben Gelder scored the only goal of the game after 16 minutes when he was left unmarked to put away Charlie Barks’ cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While they were not at their fluent best they showed great spirit again to get over the line and are now handily placed in seventh, just three points behind Garforth Town in third, with a game in hand.

This Saturday they travel to play Maltby Main.

Nostell MW failed to make the most of a flying start as they lost 3-1 at Shirebrook Town in their Division One game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Booth put Welfare ahead after just six minutes and they still led 1-0 at half-time.

But three goals in 12 second half minutes turned the game on its head with Kiyani Clayton netting twice and Kyle Gaunt also on target.

Nostell are back at home this Saturday when they host a Swallownest side who are one place and two points above them. They are also in action away to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic next Wednesday in the second round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup.

Second-placed Horbury Town return to action on Saturday after a week off when they host third from bottom Athersley Recreation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They then take on Thackley away in a second round West Riding County Cup tie next Wednesday.

Second from bottom Glasshoughton Welfare earned a battling point when they came back from Dronfield Town with a goalless draw in Division One.

They are next in action at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic this Saturday after pulling out of the County Cup, giving opponents Farsley Celtic a bye with their scheduled tie not taking place on Tuesday.

Wakefield AFC had their scheduled game at home to Ollerton Town in Division One postponed on Tuesday night because of a waterlogged pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad