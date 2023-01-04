NCEL round-up: Horbury Town bounce back while Wakefield AFC maintain challenge and Nostell MW let lead slip

On their return to action after three weeks without a game Town lost 2-1 to bottom of the table Glasshoughton Welfare, with James Cusworth scoring their only goal and a 90th minute effort by Ashley Bell proving their undoing.

But it was a different story when they travelled to Retford as it was Horbury who came up with a late winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home team led at half-time thanks to an Oliver Lobley goal just after the half-hour.

James Cusworth bagged a late winner for Horbury Town at Retford. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Sam Kyeremeh equalised seven minutes into the second half as he twisted and turned to make space then fired home.

Ousmane Sidibe’s great ball then led to another goal soon after when Abdul Asamoah latched onto it and rounded the keeper to make it 2-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back came Retford with a controversial goal from Charlie Baird after keeper Elliott Lightowler appeared to have been fouled.

But Town kept battling to the finish and after going close to a winner twice were finally rewarded in the 89th minute when Cusworth found the net from a tight angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They remain in fourth place and next take on Armthorpe Welfare away on January 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield AFC have had a couple of games postponed, but maintained their NCE Division One challenge with a 4-3 win at Armthorpe Welfare over the festive period.

Lewis Stephens, Billy Mole and Cory Woodward were all on target in the first half as they led 3-2, with Rhys Plater and Cian Guest replying for the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Miller made it 4-2 early in the second half and that was how it stayed until Matty Hughes’ 84th minute effort for Armthorpe made it a nervy finish for Wakefield.

After back to back 4-3 wins fifth-placed Wakefield now travel to take on seventh-placed Brigg Town this Saturday and they host Ollerton Town next Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nostell MW drew 1-1 at Athersley Recreation over the holiday period when Tawheed Ahmed netted in their NCE Division One match.

Liam Owen then gave them a flying start with a third minute goal in their game at Dronfield Town last Saturday, but they went on to lose 4-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad