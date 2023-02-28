NCEL round-up: Horbury Town, Hemsworth MW and Glasshoughton Welfare draw but Nostell MW and Emley win big

A 2-2 draw with Worsbrough Bridge Athletic lifted Town back to fifth, but it could have been better as James Cusworth netted on five minutes and Ben Agu doubled the lead just after the half-hour.

Worsbrough pulled a goal back through Michael Jones and snatched a point as Conor Glavin equalised from the penalty spot 13 minutes from time. Town went down to nine men for 10 minutes with two players sent to the sin-bin, but were able to get home for their point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are away to Harrogate Railway Athletic this Saturday and away to Shirebrook Town next Tuesday.

Goalscorer Ben Agu on the ball for Horbury Town.

A hat-trick by Reggie Waud helped Nostell MW to their biggest win of the season as they hammered Ollerton Town 7-0 in their Division One game.

A stunning away success saw Waud’s first two in the opening 10 minutes send them on the way and Ollerton had their goalkeeper sent-off for bringing down Waud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollerton ended with nine men after a further red card in the second half and Nostell completed their victory with Louis Penny-Larter, Tawheed Ahmed and two own goals completing their tally.

Glasshoughton Welfare showed their spirit again as they came from two down to draw 2-2 with play-off contenders Retford in the Division One.

Horbury Town are out of luck against Worsborough Bridge Athletic. Picture: Scott Merrylees

After a remarkable run of five wins lifted Welfare off the bottom to clear of the relegation zone they looked in danger of coming back down to earth with a bump when two down inside 17 minutes with George White and Alex Boyd netting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a quick response through Aaron Gray brought the deficit down to one goal and they stayed in the game until producing a big finish with Miguel Cassama scoring a 90th minute equaliser.

Glasshoughton are back at home this Saturday with Brigg Town their opponents.

Horbury Town send the ball goalwards. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emley AFC made it four straight NCE Premier Division wins as they came back from Silsden with a 3-0 success.

Alex Metcalfe’s 18th minute penalty sent them on the way and they were two up at half-time after Junayd Cassius-Gill netted. Rikki Paylor made it 3-0 17 minutes from time and the Pewits remain in third ahead of Saturday’s game at home to Hemsworth MW. They also host Thackley in a League Cup quarter-final next Tuesday.

Hemsworth MW slipped out of the top six after having to settle for a point from their trip to Golcar United in the Premier Division.

Wells started well as their teenage striker was on target again, Ben Gelder coming in at the back post to score the opener after 14 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But within five minutes the game had been turned on its head as Golcar struck twice through Adam Field and Buddy Cox to lead 2-1.

Hemsworth stood firm for the remainder and were level just before half-time as Nash Connolly netted.

With no further goals after the break it stayed 2-2 with Wells have to be content with a point for their efforts.

Hemsworth go to Emley next then are also in action at Maltby Main next Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad