Despite having a number of players unavailable the Blues put in a strong performance and were ahead within three minutes as George Green set up Szymon Czubik to score.

They could have added to their lead before the break, but the second goal did not come until just after the hour. It was worth waiting for, however, as Green netted with a superb free-kick from about 30 yards out.

Golcar hit back through Buddy Cox and for his complaints at the goal being given Green was sin-binned for 10 minutes.

Nostell MW charge into attack against Ollerton Town. Picture Scott Merrylees

Frickley held on, though, for an important three points. This Saturday they are at home to Emley in the first round of the FA Vase and host Maltby Main in the first round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup next Tuesday.

Emley warmed up for the big Vase tie with a 2-2 draw at Hemsworth MW.

They are now unbeaten in 15 matches, but were given a stiff test after going behind twice to Wells who also hit the woodwork twice.

Young forward Ben Gelder hit the crossbar early on before giving Hemsworth a 20th minute lead from Nash Connolly’s low cross.

Emley created plenty of chances and were level on 59 minutes through James Knowles following a corner. But the response was good with Connolly hitting the post then Jason Davis making it 2-1.

However, the visitors went away with a point after Niall Heaton headed home from a corner.

Hemsworth are away to Albion Sports this Saturday and host Dodworth MW in the first round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup next Tuesday.

In NCE Division One Glasshoughton Welfare went down 3-0 at home to promotion seeking Retford.

They had striker Nathan Perks back in their ranks after he re-signed for the club in time to play in the game, but it was the visitors who led at half-time with Charlie Baird breaking the deadlock after 35 minutes.

It stayed 1-0 until the last eight minutes when Retford added two more through William Tomlinson and Ashley McEwan.

Welfare are next in action tonight at Brigg Town and they are away to Eccleshill United in the first round of the West Riding County Cup next Tuesday.

Nostell MW’s inconsistency surfaced again as they missed a chance to climb as high as 11th in Toolstation NCE Division One when suffering a home defeat against Ollerton Town.

They found themselves behind inside five minutes and although Nicky Lalousis netted they were 3-1 down at half-time.

That was how it stayed to the finish with Welfare suffering their fourth home league defeat of the season already and sixth loss in 11 matches to be down in 16th place.

Jack Hollis-Smith’s early goal rewarded Ollerton for their fast start and with the home team struggling to get a foothold in the game they went two down through a Harry Atkinson own goal.

Nostell hit with Brett Smith’s well delivered free-kick driven in by Lalousis, but their joy was shortlived as Lewis Bingham made it 3-1 on the stroke of half-time.

Although they kept going and created several chances after the break the hosts were unable to hit back.

Nostell are at home again this Saturday when they take on fourth-placed Rossington Main and they travel to face Beverley Town, who are one place ahead of them, next Tuesday.

Three goals in the last nine minutes ensured Horbury Town maintained their challenge at the top of Division One.

They looked in danger of dropping points away to lowly Worsbrough Bridge Athletic when trailing to Christopher Simpkins’ goal at half-time and although James Cusworth equalised they were still at 1-1 with time beginning to run out.

However, Town finally got ahead through Cusworth’s 81st minute goal and went on to win 4-1 as further efforts came from Kieran Ceesay and Ben Agu in a big finish when the attack really came good.

The victory moved Horbury back up to second ahead of their next match at home to Swallownest this Saturday.

A third successive league defeat saw Wakefield AFC slip down the Division One table to tenth.

They led through Jock Curran after 31 minutes, but Staveley MW, who were two points below Wakey at kick-off, equalised through Jordan Claxton before the break.

The visitors then went on to clinch a 3-1 victory as Reece Clegg put away a penalty two minutes into the second half and netted again three minutes later.

Wakefield had been more successful in midweek when they beat Premier Division Yorkshire Amateur 4-2 in the first round of the West Riding County Cup.

They were two down at half-time before a red card for ex-Wakey player Gervas Chipasha early in the second half for fouling the last man paved the way for a second half comeback.

Two goals in two minutes from Daniel Hernandez saw Gabe Mozzini’s men draw level and efforts in the last 10 minutes by man of the match Billy Mole and Owen Kirman sealed a thrilling win.