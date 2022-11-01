NCEL round-up: Kane Swinburn at the double on winning return with Hemsworth MW

Just 24 hours after re-signing for the club from Hallam, following a spell at Emley, the forward fired Wells ahead with a penalty and doubled their lead on the half-hour.

It remained 2-0 to half-time, but the hosts could have been further in front as Charlie Barks hit the post.

Rhys Scott had only been denied a goal by a great save in the opening half, but he made it 3-0 after the break.

Kane Swinburn marked his return to Hemsworth MW with two goals against Hallam. Picture: Mark Parsons

Keeper Ally Hughes made some good saves to preserve the lead, but was beaten late on as Brandon Bradbury bagged a Hallam consolation.

Hemsworth are now up to sixth and next travel to Eccleshill United this Saturday.

Frickley Athletic were left frustrated by a 1-1 draw at home to Albion Sports.

They created enough chances to win, but were behind at the break to Tabish Hussain’s goal. George Green equalised from the spot after being brought down and the Blues were unlucky when Ben Hall’s shot hit the woodwork and when denied a second penalty despite Kofi Appiah being kicked.

Frickley did have Jake Hemingway sent-off for a second yellow card so could be pleased with their efforts in the game. This Saturday they are away to Hallam and take on high flying Emley at home next Tuesday.

Glasshoughton Welfare could not stop runaway Division One leaders Campion as they lost 4-0.

They were already three down by half-time against unbeaten hosts.

Welfare travel to play Nostell MW this Saturday.

After back to back wins Nostell MW came down to earth with a bump and a shock 6-0 defeat away to bottom of Division One Parkgate.

On a day to forget they were behind from the first minute when James Hardeman was allowed a free header to score.

The same player netted again five minutes later and although Welfare finally got a foothold in the game they were unable to take any of their chances and found themselves with a mountain to climb when Ross Duggan netted on 36 minutes and Alexander Hardwick made it four just before half-time.

