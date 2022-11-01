Despite the close scoreline the win was far more emphatic than it suggests with Emley dominant throughout, writes Martin Eastwood.

Joe Jagger and Paul Walker both shot wide early on as Emley piled on the pressure, the visitors rarely getting out of their own half. But they then silenced the 300 plus crowd with a stunning opening goal as Wilkinson rifled in a 20-yard screamer.

The Ammers goal led a charmed life as shot after shot went wide or over, crosses were overhit and last-ditch clearances frustrated Emley.

Emley match winner Iyrwah Gooden. Picture: Mark Parsons

Iyrwah Gooden thought he had bagged an equaliser, but his deft touch and shot was saved, Jagger was an inch away from burying a beautiful Sam Pashley cross from the right and then Alex Metcalfe saw a thumping shot go over before James Walshaw went agonisingly wide with a header from a Hardaker cross from the left.

Ammers were by now frustrating Emley, time wasting where they could and slowing the game down and staying down after fouls.

Emley kept plugging away but with no luck, Jagger was determined to add to his impressive tally but his header went wide before he set up Gooden with a deft header, but his strike partner put his header wide.

Half-time came and the talk was about how Emley had failed to score,

Joe Jagger scores a penalty for Emley to equalise. Picture: Mark Parsons

Emley almost drew level within a minute of the restart, but Gooden's cross was put wide by Walker at the back post as Emley resumed their dominance of the game.

Gooden himself saw a shot blocked after some good work, the resultant corner was also deflected inches wide, Metcalfe found space in the box for a shot that was saved.

There then came the moment of the match, both controversial and important for the destination of the points.

After a through ball was spilled by Ammers keeper Rashid, Jagger pounced but the keeper rugby tackled him as the ball ran away, penalty to Emley but the crowd were baying for a red card for the visiting goalie, who only got a yellow card instead.

Joe Jagger and Iyrwah Gooden celebrate Emley's winning goal. Picture: Mark Parsons

After the fuss had died down, Jagger stepped up and buried the penalty, despite Rashid getting a hand to it.

His frustration showed as he tangled with Gooden, which led to a melee within the goal, but no more cards were shown and the game was back on.

Emley kept up the pressure and were now finding space all over the pitch despite the best attempts of the visitors and they went ahead after Pashley beat several defenders. Although his shot was saved by the keeper, Gooden was at the back post to put the rebound in.

Most Emley fans would have been hoping the floodgates would open but again, their finishing let them down somewhat.

James Walshaw looks to get on the ball for Emley. Picture: Mark Parsons

Jagger slammed a 20-yard free kick on goal which Rashid, in bright orange lighting up the foggy gloom spilled but Emley couldn’t put the rebound in.

Jagger’s shot was then wide as Emley looked for a third, another Jagger shot, from another free-kick sailed well over the shed roof.

Pashley was involved in another good chance, from a free-kick, he headed back towards goal at the back post into the path of Jagger who headed wide.

Dec Lambton was still a spectator down at the Warburton end, but Emley fans did manage to see a couple of Ammers shots go wide as the fog had decided to finally lift.

The Pewits almost did get their third almost on time as another Jagger free-kick was deflected by a defender onto the post.

The final whistle finally blew after three or so minutes added time and while it was another three points and another game unbeaten for Emley, they would have hoped to have been more clinical as they will have to be in the games to come.

Paul Walker takes on a Yorkshire Amateur defender. Picture: Mark Parsons