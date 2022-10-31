Pontefract Collieries boss praises players after five star victory at Bridlington Town

Rouse believes his team had been threatening to pull off a big margin win for a few weeks before they finally did so at Brid when a hat-trick from Adam Priestley and two goals by his striker partner, Gavin Allott, gave Ponte an emphatic victory that lifted them back to fourth place in the Pitching in NPL East table.

"We probably started sloppy and it took us a little while to grow into the game, but we scored from a set piece, Adam heads it away and from there it’s one-way traffic really,” said the Colls boss.

"We controlled the second half really well. It’s finished five and it could have been a lot more.

Adam Priestley took his goal tally up to nine for the season with a hat-trick for Pontefract Collieries at Bridlington Town. Picture: Josh Harper

"We're obviously happy, it’s a box ticked and we move onto the next game.”

Rouse praised his players for their efforts and performance level in the game.

He added: "We dropped Joe (Lumsden) into a deeper position and played him in the role for about the last 70 minutes and I thought he was outstanding, he ran the game for us.

"Obviously Priest’s got his hat-trick and Gav’s got two and if anything they could have probably got more. They were on fire and every time there was a little reverse in behind Adam was on it and Gav was holding the ball up rally well, bringing people into play.

"It’s also important that the back door’s locked and you are doing your job defensively and we did that really well. Pat’s also pulled off a big save at the end to preserve his clean sheet.

"It’s a pleasing day and they are the types of performances we have been threatening for a while and the types of performances we expect.

"It’s a faultless performance in the main, we’ve come away from home and won 5-0, we can’t be critical of anything really. But it’s important we don’t get too carried away, we have to focus on what’s coming in front of us.”

Ponte were two up by half-time after Priestley’s opening header then Allott’s first, scored from the penalty spot.

Allott made it three early in the second period after a great move involving Jake Picton and Priestley and it was 4-0 just past the hour mark as Priestley fired home after Lumsden had been denied by a good save.

Priestley completed his hat-trick with a great drive to take his tally up to nine for the season.