Having lost two league games in succession, they bounced back in style with a fantastic 3-2 win over long-time leaders Campion in midweek then followed up with a 1-0 win over Selby Town last Saturday.

A quick return to action saw Wakefield’s third home game in a row when they took on Retford on Tuesday night and they won again in more convincing style with a 4-0 success.

Jaydan Sandhu sent them on the way with the opener on 28 minutes and went on to complete a hat-trick with two more efforts after the break.

Richard Collier fires in a shot for Frickley Athletic against Golcar United. Picture: John Hobson

It was 2-0 at the break after Lewis Stephens netted his 14th goal of the season for Wakey on the stroke of half-time.

Stephens, Mason Rubie and Kieran Ceesay were all on target in the first half as Wakefield threatened to blow table toppers Campion away last week.

The 3-0 half-time lead turned into a nervy finish, however, when Campion pulled two goals back through Patrick Sykes and Michael O’Brien, but Wakey held on for a deserved victory – possibly their most impressive yet against opponents with only two league defeats previously all season.

Against Selby last Saturday a single goal proved enough to bring all three points with Stephens netting what turned out to be the winner in the 22nd minute.

Junayd Cassius-Gill nets Emley's second goal in their 3-1 win against Hemsworth MW. Picture: Mark Parsons

After back to back 2-1 defeats Horbury Town were aiming to recover some lost ground when they travelled to take on bottom of the table Shirebrook Town on Tuesday night.

​But a disappointing display saw them let a 1-0 half-time lead slip as they lost 3-1. Jak Kelly scored their only goal.

​Town were up against second-placed Harrogate Railway Athletic last Saturday and got off to a flying start with a ninth minute goal by Jack Squires.

They stayed in front until just before half-time when Lewis Walters equalised.

Richard Collier turns to celebrate his goal for Frickley Athletic. Picture: John Hobson

The second half remained goalless with Horbury looking likely to take home a great point until Daniel McDaid struck for the hosts in the sixth minute of added time.

Horbury now face a six-pointer at home to play-off rivals and neighbours Wakefield AFC on Saturday and they are also at home, to Retford, next Wednesday.

Nostell MW followed up their 7-0 win of the previous week with a 5-1 away defeat at promotion-chasing Rossington Main.

They were two down inside five minutes as Brad Grayson struck twice and although the game then settled down it was 3-0 at the break after Grayson completed his hat-trick.

Jamie Green made it 4-0 in the opening minute of the second half before Welfare finally managed a reply as Jack McGahan’s free-kick was put away by Nathan Hawkhead.

There were no further inroads and Main made it 5-1 just before the end with Jordan Buckham netting.

Nostell are back at home this Saturday when they take on Parkgate and they travel to play Harrogate Railway Athletic next Tuesday.

Glasshoughton Welfare continued their drive to get clear of the relegation zone in Division One as they extended their unbeaten run to seven matches with a 1-0 home success against Brigg Town.

Ashley Bell scored the only goal of the game on 65 minutes and another solid defensive display played a big part in keeping Houghton six points above the drop zone.

They face a huge test of just how much they have improved this Saturday when they host leaders Campion.

Frickley Athletic’s first game under new manager Patrick McGuire brought a 3-2 defeat in a topsy-turvy home game against Golcar United in the NCE Premier Division.

They were trailing to Alexander Hallam’s goal on the stroke of half-time, but turned the game round with two goals in nine minutes midway through the second half from Richard Collier and Lloyd Smith.

They were only ahead for two minutes, however, with Kayle Price scoring for Golcar, who went on to win with Daniel Naidole’s effort eight minutes from time.

Emley made it six wins on the spin in the NCE Premier when they came out on top 3-1 against Hemsworth MW.

The Pewits were given a flying start with a fifth minute penalty put away by Alex Metcalfe.

But they were made to wait for their second goal, which arrived with a close range finish by Junayd Cassius-Gill on the hour mark.

Nash Connolly pulled a goal back for Hemsworth, but Iyrwah Gooden made sure of the points for Emley with their third goal 10 minutes from time.

They remain in third place and host Frickley Athletic tomorrow night (Friday) before an away game at Hallam next Tuesday.